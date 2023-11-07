CATEGORIES
TCL's 85-Inch TV And 5.1 Soundbar Bundle For $1069 Is A Steal And More Early BF Deals

by Paul LillyTuesday, November 07, 2023, 08:59 AM EDT
Generally speaking, the two best times of the year to buy a TV are the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, which is still a few months out, and right now when retailers trip over themselves shoving Black Friday bargains out the door. Driving home this point, TCL is serving up some excellent deals on big screen televisions ahead of the actual Black Friday, some of which come bundled with a soundbar.

The headliner here is a sweet discount on TCL's 85-inch Q6 TV + 5.1-Channel Q Series Soundbar for $1,069.98 at Best Buy (save $530). I mean, c'mon, this is one of those 'go big or go home' deals, made possible in part by plummeting prices on big screen TVs over the past couple of years. Just be warned—once you become accustomed to watching content on a giant 85-inch display, you'll never be satisfied with anything smaller.

Or maybe that's just me. Either way, this is a ginormous TV with a 4K resolution, robust HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), quantum dot technology (QLED), and Google TV baked in for smart chores. It also features a native 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, auto low latency mode (ALLM), and dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connectivity.

As for the 5.1-channel Q Series soundbar, it delivers 430 watts of total audio power and features auto room calibration (AI Sonic), Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X support, a wireless subwoofer with a 6.5-inch bass speaker, and more.

It's not just bundle deals that are on tap, either. Additionally, you can save big on TCL's higher-end models ahead of Black Friday. For example, this TCL 65-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Mini LED TV is on sale for $898 at Amazon (save $801.99 versus MSRP). That's a massive savings over its list price, and it matches the lowest price it's ever been.

The big upgrade here is mini LED backlighting. That allows the TV to get much brighter (TCL rates the peak brightness at an eye-searing 2,000 nits), and also enables finer grain control what parts of the scene to highlight with over 2,300 local dimming zones, which can help reduce blooming, otherwise known as the halo effect.

This is TCL's flagship TV line and it's brimming with features, including support for 144Hz at 4K and 240Hz at 1080p, the same robust HDR support as the Q6 model above, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and more.

Finally, if it's the biggest size at the best price that matters most, check out the absolutely bonkers TCL 98-Inch S5 4K LED TV (2023 model) for $2,998 at Amazon (save $1,001.99). While it's not a flagship tier TV, this thing is an absolute unit. It's also packing some nifty specs beyond the sheer size, such as HDR Ultra support, a native 120Hz refresh rate, and more gaming amenities like ALLM.
Tags:  deals, tcl, blackfriday2023
