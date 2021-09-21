Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Refreshed With A Larger, Brighter Display And Longer Battery Life





Kindle devices seemingly take a backseat to the Fire family of tablets when it comes to “flashiness,” but Amazon clearly hasn’t forgotten about its e-readers. Today, the company announced a major design overhaul for the Kindle Paperwhite , the first such update in three years.

Amazon started its refresh with a larger e-ink display, which now measures 6.8 inches. The online retail giant claims that the display is now brighter than ever (10 percent uplift at maximum brightness levels compared to the previous generation) and is surrounded by smaller 10.2mm bezels. The display still provides 300 ppi for crisp text and is glare-free to improve legibility in a wide variety of lighting scenarios.





The Kindle Paperwhite features an upgraded processor that allows for 20 percent faster page turns and delivers battery life of up to 10 weeks. However, perhaps one of the most significant physical changes comes with the charging port. Instead of the old-fashioned Micro-USB port featured on the outgoing tablet, Amazon finally decided to get with modern times and adopt a USB-C port for charging. With the included 9W USB-C wall charger, the Kindle Paperwhite can top off its battery in just 2.5 hours.





The e-reader is IPX8 rated for water resistance, meaning that it can survive in two meters of water for up to an hour. If the Kindle Paperwhite manages to take an accidental dip in the ocean, the protection dwindles to 0.25 meters for up to three minutes.

Amazon says that the Kindle Paperwhite will launch on October 27th with 8GB of internal storage for $139.99. However, if you want an ad-free experience, the price jumps to $159.99. The company will also make the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition available, which features an auto-adjusting front light and 32GB of internal storage. This model starts at $189.99 and will also debut on October 27th.