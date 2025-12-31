CATEGORIES
TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER Is Coming For Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Scribe's Lunch Money

by Alan VelascoWednesday, December 31, 2025, 02:44 PM EDT
Amazon has been dominant in the e-ink tablet space for ages and further bolstered its position with the introduction of updated Kindle Scribes earlier this year. That dominance is about to be tested, with TCL jumping into the fray with an e-ink tablet of its own, the Note A1 NXTPAPER. The device seems to deliver a strong feature set that includes some interesting AI powered tricks.

Of course, because this is an e-ink tablet, TCL has focused on delivering a quality display. The Note A1 comes equipped with a 3A Crystal Shield Display that’s TÜV Certified, which the company says will provide a “paper-like display that is gentle on the eyes, anti-glare in bright light, and smooth to the touch.” Its 120Hz variable refresh rate should also go a long way to making it feel smooth and responsive.


Additionally, the Note A1’s display is capable of displaying up to 16.7 million colors. It means users will not only be able to write notes and read their e-books, but will also be able to enjoy other media, such as magazines, that often include bright and vibrant photographs as part of their stories.

TCL is leveraging AI to offer a feature set that will ensure the Note A1 stacks up nicely compared to the competition. Meeting transcriptions, real time translations, summaries and an inspiration space that keeps track of and organizes a user’s ideas round out the AI package. It’s all possible thanks to an array of eight microphones built into the tablet.

The TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER will initially be offered through Kickstarter, starting at $419. Interested buyers can sign up here to be notified once the Kickstarter campaign kicks off in February of 2026. Once the device officially hits retail buyers should expect pricing to start at $549.
Tags:  e-ink, tcl, note a1 nxtpaper
Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
