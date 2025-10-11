TCL 75" 288Hz Mini LED Gaming TV Hits All-Time Low At $250 Off & More TV Deals





We recently highlighted an all-time low price on LG's 75-inch C5 OLED TV, which saw a 46% markdown from its MSRP to $1,999.99, and along with several other OLED bargains as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. While those discounts have expired, we're still seeing some post-Prime deals that are worth checking out, including a great deal on a quantum dot mini LED model.





75-inch LG C5 OLED, it's now priced at $2,146.99 at Amazon (42% off). It's not longer an all-time low, but still a fantastic price for LG's newest C-series OLED TV with lots of great features, including LG's usual assortment of gaming amenities.





75-inch TCL QM6K QD-mini LED TV is at an all-time low right now—it's on sale for $749.99 at Amazon (25% off). Pivoting to mini LED models, another great lineup for gaming is TCL's QM6K series.





The QM6K is a 4K resolution display with a native 144Hz refresh rate, and it has an even faster "Gaming Rate" mode that pushes the refresh rate to 288Hz at 1440 and 1080p on a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, with variable refresh rate (VRR) support to boot. It's basically a dual-mode display, which is a feature we're starting to see on more gaming monitors.





TCL's QM6K is its entry-level series within its mini LED lineup, but don't let that scare you away. It's a decent all-around option for watching movies and TV shows, kicking back to watch sports, and playing games. We also give it bonus points for supporting both Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

















75-inch Hisense U8 mini LED model that is on sale for $1,497.99 at Amazon (40% off). It's a big price difference over TCL's entry-level model, but this mid-range set is down its second all-time low price. If you're looking for a mini LED model that is a little more upscale, then check out the model.





We have not seen the U8 in person, but it's also generally better than the TCL model in all nearly all aspects, according a rundown by the display gurus at Rtings —it scored an 8/10 or higher in every single category, and a 9.2 for brightness.





Brightness is one of the general strengths of mini LED versus OLED, and this one cranks up the backlighting for both SDR and HDR content.





It's also adept at gaming with full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K at 144Hz and VRR, and low input lag. And for smart chores, this one is built around the Google TV platform.









