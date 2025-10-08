LG 77-Inch C5 OLED TV Hits All-Time Low At 46% Off Plus Other Top OLED Deals





Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event underscores this fact. Remember when buying a TV without paying a king's ransom meant deciding between a big display or a premium OLED panel? Those days are over. Sure, OLED in general still costs more than regular LCD and even mini LED. But buying a big screen OLED TV no longer necessitates taking out a second mortgage, andevent underscores this fact.





LG's 77-inch C5 OLED TV is on sale for $1,999.99 at Amazon (46% off MSRP). Of course, MSRPs are like speed limits, in that nobody really follows them. But looking at the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, this latest discount marks the lowest price the 77-inch C5 OLED has ever been. For example,is on sale for. Of course, MSRPs are like speed limits, in that nobody really follows them. But looking at the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, this latest discount marks the lowest price the 77-inch C5 OLED has ever been.





The C5 represents LG's latest-generation OLED. It brings the goods with Dolby Atmos support, robust HDR support (including Dolby Vision, which is something you won't find on Samsung's models, unfortunately), full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, several gaming amenities (including FreeSync and G-SYNC support), and excellent image quality.





Some of the other sizes are on sale too...