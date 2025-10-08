LG 77-Inch C5 OLED TV Hits All-Time Low At 46% Off Plus Other Top OLED Deals

Remember when buying a TV without paying a king's ransom meant deciding between a big display or a premium OLED panel? Those days are over. Sure, OLED in general still costs more than regular LCD and even mini LED. But buying a big screen OLED TV no longer necessitates taking out a second mortgage, and Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days
event underscores this fact.
For example, LG's 77-inch C5 OLED TV
is on sale for $1,999.99 at Amazon (46% off MSRP)
. Of course, MSRPs are like speed limits, in that nobody really follows them. But looking at the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, this latest discount marks the lowest price the 77-inch C5 OLED has ever been.
The C5 represents LG's latest-generation OLED. It brings the goods with Dolby Atmos support, robust HDR support (including Dolby Vision, which is something you won't find on Samsung's models, unfortunately), full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, several gaming amenities (including FreeSync and G-SYNC support), and excellent image quality.
Some of the other sizes are on sale too...
The 42-inch model is priced higher than the 48-inch model so it doesn't really make sense to buy that size, unless you really need a 42-inch set. That said, the sweet spot is a toss up between the 65-inch and 77-inch size options.
Sony promises a "studio calibrated picture" with its Bravia XR8B TV. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode when connecting a PlayStation 5, Dolby Vision support, the Google TV platform for smart chores, and a voice remote that works with Google Assistant.
Finally, here are some Samsung OLED TV deals...