LG 77-Inch C5 OLED TV Hits All-Time Low At 46% Off Plus Other Top OLED Deals

by Paul LillyWednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:40 AM EDT
LG C5 OLED on a wall.
Remember when buying a TV without paying a king's ransom meant deciding between a big display or a premium OLED panel? Those days are over. Sure, OLED in general still costs more than regular LCD and even mini LED. But buying a big screen OLED TV no longer necessitates taking out a second mortgage, and Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event underscores this fact.

For example, LG's 77-inch C5 OLED TV is on sale for $1,999.99 at Amazon (46% off MSRP). Of course, MSRPs are like speed limits, in that nobody really follows them. But looking at the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, this latest discount marks the lowest price the 77-inch C5 OLED has ever been.

The C5 represents LG's latest-generation OLED. It brings the goods with Dolby Atmos support, robust HDR support (including Dolby Vision, which is something you won't find on Samsung's models, unfortunately), full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, several gaming amenities (including FreeSync and G-SYNC support), and excellent image quality. 

Some of the other sizes are on sale too...
The 42-inch model is priced higher than the 48-inch model so it doesn't really make sense to buy that size, unless you really need a 42-inch set. That said, the sweet spot is a toss up between the 65-inch and 77-inch size options.

Sony Bravia XR8B OLED TV on a black and gray gradient background.

For those of you who prefer Sony, its 65-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is on sale for an enticing $1,298 at Amazon (35% off). Likewise, the 77-inch model is on sale for $1,998 (5% off) and the 55-inch model for $998 (9% off), but the 65-inch size option is the best bang-for-buck. It's also in the neighborhood of being $200 cheaper than LG's 65-inch C5 OLED.

Sony promises a "studio calibrated picture" with its Bravia XR8B TV. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode when connecting a PlayStation 5, Dolby Vision support, the Google TV platform for smart chores, and a voice remote that works with Google Assistant.

Finally, here are some Samsung OLED TV deals...
