TCL's 55-Inch QLED 120Hz 4K Smart TV Falls To Just $400 Ahead Of Super Bowl LX

Will Drake Maye lead the New England Patriots to another Super Bowl victory against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, or will the Seahawks atone for the abysmal decision to pass the ball on the 1-yard line 11 years ago, which led to a game-sealing interception? I'm originally from Boston so I'm hoping for the former, but even if you're just tuning into the big game for the halftime show or commercials, do yourself a solid and check out these TV deals. The days leading up to the Super Bowl have historically been great times to buy a TV at a discount, and Super Bowl LX is no exception.
TCL's 55-inch T7 Series QLED TV Is Just $399 Right Now
As much as everyone might like to go enormous with a 100-inch class TV, those behemoths are suitable for every situation. If you're looking to go more modest while saving a bundle, then have a look at TCL's 55-inch T7 Series QLED TV
—it's on sale for a low $399.97 at Amazon
.
You're not getting mini LED or OLED at this size and price combination, but there are some notable features. For one, it's a quantum dot display. It also features HDR support, it has a 120Hz native refresh rate (great for gaming), it has Dolby Atmos audio, and it's based on the Google TV smart platform. It also comes with a voice remote supporting Amazon Alexa.
Other size options are on sale too, including...
Pricing is decent across the board, so pick your size and enjoy the game!
Step Up To OLED With Samsung's 55-Inch S95F For $400 Off
For those of you interested in the 55-inch size but have the budget and desire to splurge on a premium OLED pick, then check out this 55-inch Samsung S95F Series OLED TV
that's on sale for $1,899.99 at Best Buy (save $400)
. Yeah, that's quite the jump in price compared to the TCL QLED model above. But it's also a substantially upgraded panel.
OLED still has no rival when it comes to overall image quality, especially with the newer crop of premium options, such as the S95F. Even OLED options are broken down in the entry-level, mid-range, and high-end categories these days, and the S95F is Samsung's top offering.
The S95F is built around a QD-OLED panel and according to Samsung, it gets significantly brighter than the previous generation S95D. It's also great for gaming with a 165Hz refresh rate at both 4K and 1080p (120Hz for non-gaming), low input lag, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and the recent addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility.
Here again, other size options are on sale too...
More TV Deals Ahead Of The Big Game
As with the other models we've highlighted, the above are discounted in other size options too.