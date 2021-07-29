CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, July 29, 2021, 12:37 PM EDT

Talking Intel Accelerated News And Process Tech With TechTechPotato

In this episode of Two And A Half Geeks Dr. Ian Cutress of TechTechPotato and Anandtech joins us for a lively discussion of the disclosures made during the 'Intel Accelerated' event and what it all means from chip-level transistor tech to process node naming and everything in between...


Show Notes:
02:22 - Introducing Ian And His Background
06:18 - Dell XPS 17 (9710) Review
10:15 - California's Confusing Energy Legislation
18:48 - Intel Alder Lake Rumors
22:33 - Intel Accelerate Coverage
24:35 - Thoughts On Intel's New Process Node Naming
35:38 - Discussing RibbonFET and PowerVias
53:24 - Some Thoughts on ASML And EUV
56:00 - Intel EMIB and Foveros Updates
66:42 - Alienware Gaming PC Giveaway Details
