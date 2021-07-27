California's Confusing Energy Law May Have Just Taken Away Your Gaming PC
You probably thought you were done with brain-jarring algebra and trigonometry from your school days but that may not be the case, thanks to some legal lunacy out of California. New energy efficiency regulations, which went into effect on July 1st and have been adopted by five other US states, limit the amount of power desktop computers can draw in a year based on their components and expandability. Due to this, PC manufacturers are scrambling, gamers are up in arms, and everyone is confused by the math at hand.
Yesterday, writer and content creator Marie Oakes spotted a new warning on Dell’s website under Alienware PCs, stating that “This product cannot be shipped to the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, or Washington due to power consumption regulations adopted by those states.” While this is concerning by itself, “Any orders placed that are bound for those states will be canceled,” as well. This warning can be found underneath several of Dell’s Alienware desktops, but what is behind the change?
In a statement released to the press, Dell explains that this was driven by “California Energy Commission (CEC) Tier 2 implementation that defined a mandatory energy efficiency standard for PCs – including desktops, AIOs and mobile gaming systems.” The seemingly random “restricted” computers are actually selected based on several formulas outlined within the Title 20 Appliance Efficiency Regulations, which were adopted back in 2016 and only just this month went into effect.
For example, PCs with the highest “expandability score,” based on the number and types of interfaces, have the most lenient maximum power limit in a year at 75kWr/yr. Then, this is combined with “potentially applicable adders” that loosen the belt around power consumption. You can see this in the chart below, but if you had a PC with 16GB of RAM, then you would get an extra 6.4kWr/yr. With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, you would be allotted an extra 41.4kWr a year atop everything else. The list of upside continues, but you get the idea.
However, these calculations have become a problem as Dell estimates an Alienware Aurora R12 with an Intel Core i5 11400F and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 draws 471.5 watts under load. Every hour, this equates to .471kWr, 6.594kWr a week if you game for 2 hours a night, and 263.76kWr for gaming 40 weeks out of the year. You can run your own numbers to estimate how much power you may use, but long story short, you may go over the limits.
Dell will not be the only manufacturer that will have to perform these calculations and decide whether or not to react, and the problem will only snowball if it is found that consumers must follow suit. Many people also rely on powerful PCs for our new work-from-home reality, such as editors, graphic artists, animators, streamers, and others who also typically reside in California, where the regulation originated.
With this in mind, it seems that the new law was not quite thought through, or something else is amiss here. Either way, the new energy efficiency rules have certainly thrown a wrench into things, and it will be interesting to see what companies and consumers do next when it comes to selling or purchasing PCs. Thus, stay tuned to HotHardware for updates on this developing situation.