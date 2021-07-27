California's Confusing Energy Law May Have Just Taken Away Your Gaming PC





You probably thought you were done with brain-jarring algebra and trigonometry from your school days but that may not be the case, thanks to some legal lunacy out of California. New energy efficiency regulations, which went into effect on July 1st and have been adopted by five other US states, limit the amount of power desktop computers can draw in a year based on their components and expandability. Due to this, PC manufacturers are scrambling, gamers are up in arms, and everyone is confused by the math at hand.



























