CATEGORIES
home News

PlayStation Is Secretly Working On AI-Powered Characters

by Alan VelascoTuesday, March 11, 2025, 02:55 PM EDT
sony ai character aloy hero
The game industry continues to integrate artificial intelligence into the game development process. Some of the biggest players, such as EA and Microsoft, have demoed some of the tools being worked on internally that the companies hope to use in the future. Now, it seems another gaming giant, Sony, is also developing a prototype tool for creating AI enahnced characters.

An internal video has been leaked showing Sharwin Raghoebardajal, a director of software engineering at Sony Interactive Entertainment, demoing the prototype. In it, Raghoebardajal has a real time conversation with Aloy, the protagonist from the Horizon franchise. When asked how she’s doing, Aloy responds with "Hello, I'm managing alright. Just dealing with a sore throat. How have you been?" The conversation continues with him asking Aloy several other questions that she readily answers in a conversational tone.

sony ai character aloy body

As expected with a prototype, the demo is still rough around the edges. Aloy’s voice sounds vaguely like it does when actually playing the games, though it's far more robotic. Moreover, the facial animations are fairly stiff, not landing anywhere near the cinematic performance expected from a AAA game experience. Raghoebardajal stresses that “this is just a glimpse of what is possible.”

Sony is taking advantage of several AI technologies to accomplish this. It’s using OpenAI’s Whisper text-to-speech tool to process the speech, then ChatGPT and Llama 3 to create the character’s dialogue and enhance its decision making. It then brings it all together with the company’s own Mockingbird technology for facial animations.

While industry peers have been more open about the work being done on these AI tools, Sony didn’t necessarily want this information to get out -- at least not yet. The video has been pulled from YouTube after a copyright complaint was filed. Likely because AI is a hot button issue in the gaming community.

What all these demos, public or in this case not so public, have shown is that it’s still early days for AI in game development. There’s lots of great potential, but it could hinder the experience and put some people out of work.
Tags:  Sony, Gaming, PlayStation, artificial-intelligence, nysesne, game-development
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment