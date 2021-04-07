T-Mobile Officially Launches Home Internet 5G Service, Promises Free 5G Phones For All





When T-Mobile acquired Sprint, it made big promises regarding blanketing the United States with 5G connectivity. T-Mobile has made good on those promises with a rapid rollout of low- and mid-band 5G spectrum in addition to mmWave spectrum where possible. Today, the company has announced a couple of initiatives to bring 5G to even more people

According to the company, the quick spread of 5G networks across the United States and the billions of dollars being invested is pointless if Americans can't access those [potentially] higher speeds. According to T-Mobile, 92 percent of Americans don't even have a 5G-capable smartphone, so it is ramping up efforts to make such devices available to everyone.

T-Mobile has announced the "Great Fee 5G Upgrade", in which it is giving anyone willing to join its network a free 5G smartphone. In this case, T-Mobile is offering up the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone. The Galaxy A32 5G is a spunky device with a relatively large 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED Infinity-O display, 128GB of storage, a large 4,500 mAh battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The smartphone retails for $499.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

According to T-Mobile, the offer extends to new and existing customers who trade in any phone in working conditions (even old flip phones). The only caveat that we can see is that you don't get an instant discount on the Galaxy A32 5G, as the phone's cost is "refunded" back to you in the form of bill credits over 24 months.

Additionally, T-Mobile's Home Internet service, previously only available in limited beta trials, is getting a full-scale launch. According to the wireless carrier, Home Internet will initially be available to 30 million households, and they will be able to access 5G speeds.

T-Mobile 4G/5G Home Internet gateway

"Since the beginning of the digital age, connectivity for rural America has been an afterthought," said T-Mobile SVP Edwige Robinson. "One of our most important goals is to ensure that small town America is not left behind during the transition to 5G. This is why 5G for All will span across the country — small towns as well as big cities, rural communities as well as the suburbs."

T-Mobile Home Internet will likely be highly sought after in rural parts of America where fixed broadband services are non-existent, subpar, or simply too expensive. Home Internet will cost $60/month (with AutoPay), including all taxes and fees. Also, speeds will average about 100 Mbps, although they will likely be faster for those close to T-Mobile's 5G network. Perhaps best of all, there will be no data caps, so data is genuinely unlimited (which we can't even say for some fixed broadband services).

Tell us what you think of T-Mobile's latest 5G initiatives in the comment section below and if they seem appealing to you.