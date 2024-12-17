T-Mobile Is Looking For Users To Beta Test Starlink Satellite Cell Service, How To Apply
If you want to help test this service in 2025, T-Mobile has a landing page for sign-ups. Unsurprisingly, you'll need to be a current T-Mobile customer. You will be required to verify your phone number with an SMS code but other than that, it's pretty painless. Just input your info, get the code, and submit your request. This beta test will be free, but you will need a compatible phone (most modern devices should do), and there's no guarantee you'll get one of the limited testing slots.
The original announcement of Starlink service on T-Mobile is now a few years in the past. It took somewhat longer than expected for SpaceX to launch its cell-enabled Starlink satellites, and then there were the regulatory hurdles. Several firms attempted to block the rollout, claiming that cellular signals beamed from space could interfere with their lawful uses of wireless spectrum. However, the FCC decided the risk was low enough to allow the tests to move forward.
SpaceX has nearly 7,000 satellites in the Starlink megaconstellation so far, making it the single largest operator of satellites in the world. Just 330 of those Starlink nodes are equipped with the antenna necessary to beam cellular band signals to Earth's surface. Regardless, the idea is that even if you're nowhere near a cell tower, you'll be able to connect to the network via Starlink using your standard cell phone.
This will not technically be the first use of T-Mobile's Starlink tech. The carrier was granted emergency authorization to turn the feature on in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton. "The system proved helpful for many that lost mobile and/or broadband access and provided critical data that will help further refine service," Tmo says.
Even if you get into the beta test, don't expect full service via satellites. While the Starlink cell nodes have beefy antennas to reach the ground, your phone was only designed to talk to cell towers a few miles away. The weak signal should be enough for sending text messages, a service already available on some smartphones without the Starlink tie in. T-Mobile says both voice calls and data services are on the roadmap, but that could take a while. It's likely the service will launch with messaging only to start.