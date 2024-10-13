How To Send Emergency Text Messages With No Cell Service On Android And iPhone





Satellite SOS Messaging On Google's Pixel 9

If you're somewhere that you can't get cellular or Wi-Fi service, you can still contact emergency services using a Pixel 9 device, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. They do this using satellite connectivity, so you'll need to make sure that you're outside under clear skies if possible.





Google's Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL. From our review.

Emergency SOS Messaging On Apple's iOS 18

However, iOS 18 introduces a new feature simply called Satellite Messaging. There's some setup involved before you can use it; you'll need to have everyone involved in the conversation upgraded to iOS 18, and then everyone has to be in the same Family Sharing group, or marked as an emergency contact in the Health app.





