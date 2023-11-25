Here's Amazon’s Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros Bundle Deal





Arguably the greatest handheld game system ever made, the Nintendo Switch may be nearing its end of life , but that's actually the best time to dive into a game system. You get the final revision of the hardware with all of the improvements made across its lifetime, and you have the full game library available without having to wait for future releases. If you don't have a Nintendo Switch, there's never been a better time to pick one up.









Now, Nintendo hardware and games are notorious for retaining their value, but that doesn't mean there's no deals to be found. Right now at Amazon, you can snag a bundle with the Nintendo Switch OLED version along with a copy of Super Smash Bros Ultimate as well as a 3 month trial of Nintendo Switch Online . That's a $75 value on top of the excellent Switch OLED system; the bundle goes for the same price as the system by itself.





The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Waifu





Some of the most popular titles on the Nintendo Switch are the two Zelda games, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Zelda games in particular are infamous for dodging discounts, but you can pick up Breath of the Wild right now for $49.25 which saves you ten bucks. Just keep in mind that this is the European version of the game; if you want to buy DLC for it, you'll have to have a European eShop account.





The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom





Super Mario 3D World

The brand-new Super Mario Bros Wonder hasn't gone on sale yet, but you can pick up the previous game, Super Mario 3D World plus its excellent Bowser's Fury add-on, for a decent little discount right now . If you're more of a Sonic the Hedgehog fan, the recently-released Sonic Superstars is already down to $35 for Cyber Monday. This is a great game to play with family members or friends; it supports four-player simultaneous co-op with classic Sonic 2D gameplay.





Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged

Other sick non-Nintendo games for the Switch on deep discounts include Hot Wheels Unleashed 2, a super-fun racing game for all ages marked down to just $34.99, and Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition for $19.99 . Either title is appropriate for kids, but keep in mind that the Ghostbusters title does require online to play.





Assassin's Creed Rogue

If you're instead looking for a more grown-up experience we can recommend the Assassin's Creed Rebel Collection. This pack is only $25.47 and it includes fantastic ports of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and the related Assassin's Creed Rogue as well as all of the DLC for both titles. These games look and run great on the Switch and they're a lot of fun whether you've played them before or are revisiting them.





Resident Evil 5

We can also point you to the Resident Evil Triple Pack. This cartridge collects the three action-focused Resident Evil games from RE4 to RE6 into a single package that includes online and local co-op for the latter two games and has a variety of enhancements and game improvements for the titles. It also includes the DLCs and map packs released for all three games. You can grab this collection for just $38.99 ; not a bad value for three classic action thriller titles—especially if you've got someone to play them with.





Hunting Simulator