CATEGORIES
home News

Let's Go! Nintendo Switch 2 Gamers Are Getting Good Old USB Mouse Support

by Zak KillianSaturday, May 24, 2025, 02:30 PM EDT
hero donkey kong bananza usb mouse
If you've been keeping up with Nintendo Switch 2 news, you've probably already seen that the Joy-Con 2 controllers can be used like mice thanks to optical sensors on the inside edge, where they connect to the Switch 2 console. This is an awesome feature and we're glad to see it, but apparently, Switch 2 gamers will also be able to use a USB mouse of their choice in at least one game.

Long-lived game studio Koei Tecmo uploaded an official gameplay stream of its upcoming grand strategy title Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening CE, releasing on June 5th for PS5 and Switch 2. You can use a joy-con as an intuitive mouse controller, but during the demo, game director Michi Ryu demonstrated the use of a regular USB mouse as well.

nobunaga ambition usb mouse
Game director Michi Ryu demonstrates the use of a USB mouse on the Switch 2.

This is obviously a game-changer for strategy game fans who wish to play on consoles, because having to push around the on-screen cursor with an analog stick is a huge pain in the butt. Being able to flick the cursor around with a mouse or trackball is much more convenient. There's an argument to be made that developers should work on writing custom UI that doesn't involve a virtual cursor, but that's neither here nor there.

We could reasonably expect that the Switch 2 will support USB keyboards, as the previous three generations of Nintendo consoles have done so. In fact, the Gamecube also had a keyboard for use with Phantasy Star Online. In Wii, Wii U, and Switch games, a keyboard can be used for text entry whereever appropriate, as long as the game developer implemented support, and a few games even support keyboard input for gameplay.


Support for USB mice on game consoles is much less common, though. Some competitive FPS games, like Fortnite, Wargroove, and the modern Quake port, have been known to add mouse support for more accurate aiming, but support in a title like Nobunaga's Ambition is pretty unusual. Arguably, the Switch 2 is the platform where this is least-needed; hopefully the PS5 version of the game also supports USB mice.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening CE is a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, releasing along with the console on June 5th. That's just twelve days away, so make sure you've got the funds stashed away if you're keen to pick up the latest Nintendo hardware.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, (tyo:7974), switch 2
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment