Let's Go! Nintendo Switch 2 Gamers Are Getting Good Old USB Mouse Support





Long-lived game studio Koei Tecmo uploaded an official gameplay stream of its upcoming grand strategy title Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening CE, releasing on June 5th for PS5 and Switch 2. You can use a joy-con as an intuitive mouse controller, but during the demo, game director Michi Ryu demonstrated the use of a regular USB mouse as well.





Game director Michi Ryu demonstrates the use of a USB mouse on the Switch 2.

We could reasonably expect that the Switch 2 will support USB keyboards, as the previous three generations of Nintendo consoles have done so. In fact, the Gamecube also had a keyboard for use with Phantasy Star Online. In Wii, Wii U, and Switch games, a keyboard can be used for text entry whereever appropriate, as long as the game developer implemented support, and a few games even support keyboard input for gameplay.



