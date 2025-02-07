Nintendo Patent Details Switch 2 Joy-Cons Working Like A PC Mouse

The patent shows using both Joy-Cons in either standard or mouse mode.

This input device comprises a front surface, an upper surface, a first side surface, a second side surface, a direction input unit, a first upper surface button, and a sensor for mouse operation. [...] The sensor for mouse operation detects reflected light from a detected surface, the light changing by moving over the detected surface in a state in which either the first side surface or the second side surface is placed on the detected surface.

— WIPO Publication Number WO/2025/027803, Nintendo Co. Ltd.



It also depicts using a mixed mode, which looks promising for many game types.

Interestingly, the patent also seems to conceive of a mouse mode for a more traditional controller. While the design of the device is rudimentary and still split in two like a Joy-Con, it is clearly one-half of a traditional gamepad with an optical sensor on the inside surface. By placing the end of the controller on a surface, you can make use of mouse mode.





Apparently, a hypothetical "Pro" controller will also have mouse mode support.