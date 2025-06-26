CATEGORIES
home News

Nintendo Switch 2 Under Fire After Tests Reveal 120Hz Display Is Too Laggy For 60Hz

by Alan VelascoThursday, June 26, 2025, 02:00 PM EDT
switch 2 slow display hero
Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 has made its way into millions of gamers’ hands, reviewers have been putting the hardware through its paces. Generally speaking, the Switch 2 has acquitted itself well, delivering the performance fans were hoping to see with challenging games such as Cyberpunk 2077 running well and original Switch games getting welcomed improvements. However, it seems as if Nintendo completely whiffed when it comes to configuring the device’s screen.

One of the first people to perform an analysis on the Switch 2’s display is Chinese review site Chimolog. During their testing, they were able to log an average response time of 17.06ms, although it managed to be as slow as 27.46ms in some cases. For context, one frame at a 60Hz refresh rate is 16.67ms. These results indicate that the display isn’t even capable of delivering a competent experience at 60Hz, giving it no chance of meeting the demands at 120Hz.

switch 2 slow display body
Image of Switch 2 LCD ghosting by Digital Foundry's John Linneman (@dark1x on Bluesky)

Moreover, there have been confirmation of these findings by others, such as Hardware Unboxed via their display-centric Monitors Unboxed channel. After running several tests, they found that the display on their Switch 2 unit only managed an average response time of 33.3ms, which is even worse than what Chimolog encountered. Hardware Unboxed didn’t hold back, calling it “very, very slow for a modern LCD panel,” and that these are “atrocious results.” It somehow manages to be worse than the original Switch’s display, as we mentioned in our review roundup.

So why is the display performing so poorly in this aspect? Hardware Unboxed believes it’s because of battery life. Nintendo appears to be sacrificing screen performance in order to give gamers more time while playing on battery. The company is likely achieving this by eschewing a feature known as LCD overdrive, which uses extra voltage to drive LCD screens to more rapid response times (albeit at the risk of overshoot, which can cause ringing artifacts.)

Battery life was always going to be a struggle on the Nintendo Switch 2, given that most hardware upgrades in recent years have been achieved by scaling up power consumption. While it’s understandable that Nintendo wants the Switch 2’s battery life to be as good as possible, it looks as if the company may have been a bit too aggressive in its efforts by eschewing LCD overdrive. Hopefully the company can do something to improve the situation through software or firmware updates.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, display, handheld-gaming, switch-2
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment