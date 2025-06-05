Nintendo Switch 2 Updates Bring Sharper Graphics & Higher FPS For These Games
Thankfully, several popular older games are getting upgrades to take advantage of the new hardware. Many of these upgrades can be purchased individually or can be enjoyed as a perk included with the Online + Expansion Pack membership. The cost to upgrade is $10 for those who already own them for the original Switch. However, there are some that will be available for free.
Two of the more consequential upgrades are for the Legend of Zelda entries, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. They’re considered two of the best games to have graced the Switch, and are often brough up as contenders for best games of all time. As great as these two games are, they are both visually rough around the edges because of how underpowered the original Switch is. Now, thanks to the paid upgrade, these games have gotten a boost to resolution and frame rates alongside HDR support. This is now the definitive way to experience these titles.
While the Legend of Zelda upgrades are some of the most impressive, there are still plenty of other upgrades worth checking out, such as:
- Super Mario Odyssey
- ARMS
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Kirby Star Allies
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet