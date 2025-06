Nintendo Switch 2 Updates Bring Sharper Graphics & Higher FPS For These Games

Super Mario Odyssey

ARMS

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Kirby Star Allies

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Those who were lucky enough to snag a Nintendo Switch 2 on day one will quickly realize that the launch lineup is a bit thin, save for Mario Kart World, which means gamers will likely be revisiting titles that released on the original Switch once they get bored of zipping around with Mario and friends.Thankfully, several popular older games are getting upgrades to take advantage of the new hardware . Many of these upgrades can be purchased individually or can be enjoyed as a perk included with the Online + Expansion Pack membership. The cost to upgrade is $10 for those who already own them for the original Switch. However, there are some that will be available for free.Two of the more consequential upgrades are for the Legend of Zelda entries, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. They’re considered two of the best games to have graced the Switch, and are often brough up as contenders for best games of all time. As great as these two games are, they are both visually rough around the edges because of how underpowered the original Switch is. Now, thanks to the paid upgrade, these games have gotten a boost to resolution and frame rates alongside HDR support. This is now the definitive way to experience these titles.While the Legend of Zelda upgrades are some of the most impressive, there are still plenty of other upgrades worth checking out, such as:Hopefully as time goes on more Switch games continue to see upgrades to run at their best while on the Switch 2.