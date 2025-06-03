CATEGORIES
home News

CD Projekt Red Details Challenge Of Porting Cyberpunk 2077 From x86 To Switch 2

by Alan VelascoTuesday, June 03, 2025, 02:56 PM EDT
cyberpunk 2077 switch 2 port hero
Launch day for the Nintendo Switch 2 is drawing near, with an initial lineup that's light on Nintendo-made games. As such, fans who are lucky enough to secure the new console on day one will likely be exploring what’s being offered from third-party studios. One of the more intriguing titles coming will be Cyberpunk 2077. It’s making the leap from x86 based PCs and consoles to the ARM powered Switch 2, and CD Projekt Red shared insights into the process of creating the bespoke version with IGN.

The porting process went smoother than the company had anticipated. Its VP of Technology, Charles Tembray, says that “we really thought it was going to be more of a challenge.” It’s a good sign that the developers didn’t feel it was a big struggle to get a game as big as Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Switch 2. It could mean stronger third-party support than the original Switch, due to the previous-gen console's aging and underpowered hardware.

One of the more challenging aspects Tembray did point to is the low number of cores available compared to other platforms. He explained that one of the cores is dedicated to the operating system, creating even more of a limit. It meant the team needed to take extra time and effort to really dial in the settings that would work best on the Switch 2.

cyberpunk 2077 switch 2 port body

The fact that Nintendo actually has some newer technologies this time around made a big difference in getting a game like Cyberpunk 2077 running on its new console. One of those technologies is DLSS, which uses AI for upscaling and frame generation. On the Switch 2, it’s helping “to bring the quality to another level.” Additionally, the inclusion of faster microSD Express storage was a key part in making the port possible.

So what kind of performance can Switch 2 owners expect? It depends on whether they’re playing in docked or handheld mode. While docked, there’s a quality mode running at a resolution of 1080p at 30fps and performance mode with a bump to 40fps, although the 40fps mode is only compatible with displays that support 120Hz. During handheld gaming, quality mode delivers a resolution of 1080p at 30fps and performance mode runs at a resolution of 720p at 40fps.

Nintendo fans can look forward to exploring everything Night City has to offer when Cyberpunk 2077 launches alongside the Switch 2 on June 5.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, cd-projekt-red, cyberpunk-2077, switch-2
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment