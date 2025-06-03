CD Projekt Red Details Challenge Of Porting Cyberpunk 2077 From x86 To Switch 2
The porting process went smoother than the company had anticipated. Its VP of Technology, Charles Tembray, says that “we really thought it was going to be more of a challenge.” It’s a good sign that the developers didn’t feel it was a big struggle to get a game as big as Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Switch 2. It could mean stronger third-party support than the original Switch, due to the previous-gen console's aging and underpowered hardware.
One of the more challenging aspects Tembray did point to is the low number of cores available compared to other platforms. He explained that one of the cores is dedicated to the operating system, creating even more of a limit. It meant the team needed to take extra time and effort to really dial in the settings that would work best on the Switch 2.
The fact that Nintendo actually has some newer technologies this time around made a big difference in getting a game like Cyberpunk 2077 running on its new console. One of those technologies is DLSS, which uses AI for upscaling and frame generation. On the Switch 2, it’s helping “to bring the quality to another level.” Additionally, the inclusion of faster microSD Express storage was a key part in making the port possible.
So what kind of performance can Switch 2 owners expect? It depends on whether they’re playing in docked or handheld mode. While docked, there’s a quality mode running at a resolution of 1080p at 30fps and performance mode with a bump to 40fps, although the 40fps mode is only compatible with displays that support 120Hz. During handheld gaming, quality mode delivers a resolution of 1080p at 30fps and performance mode runs at a resolution of 720p at 40fps.
Nintendo fans can look forward to exploring everything Night City has to offer when Cyberpunk 2077 launches alongside the Switch 2 on June 5.