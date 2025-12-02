CATEGORIES
home News

Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle Is $50 Off In Surprise Holiday Deal

by Paul LillyTuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:27 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 playing Mario Kart World on a TV.
Psst, hey you there, the one with the Switch 2 console in your shopping cart who's getting ready to hit the checkout button. STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING! Sorry, we didn't mean to yell, but you're about to make a $50 mistake. How so? If you know where to look, you can score the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for the same price, and who doesn't like to save money, right?

Rare Sales Knocks $50 Off The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle

For who knows how long, you can grab Nintendo's Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $449 at Walmart (save $50.99). And to be clear, we're not talking about the savings that are already inherent in the bundle, which normally sells for $499.99, but a $50 discount that brings the price down the same cost as the standalone Switch 2 console.

To recap, Nintendo launched the Switch 2 at $449 for the standalone system and $499 for a bundle that includes a digital download for Mario Kart World, which is a $79.99 (MSRP) title. So by opting for the bundle, there's about a $29 savings versus buying the system and game separately. Factor in Walmart's $50 discount and you're basically getting the $79.99 game for free.

We looked around and couldn't find any other retailers offering the same discount. Same goes for TikTok's store, which sometimes sees the Switch 2 ever-so-slightly discounted compared to buying from traditional retail stores. In short, if you're buying a Switch 2 this holiday season, this is the deal to take advantage of.

Expand Your Switch 2 Storage With A Discounted MicroSD Express Card

Samsugn P9 microSD Express memory cards.

The money you save on the discounted system can be applied towards Samsung's 512GB P9 microSD Express memory card, which is on sale for $74.98 at Amazon (25% off). If you don't want to spend that much but still want some additional headroom for games, the 256GB model is on sale for $49.99 (9% off). The deal on the 256GB capacity isn't quite as good, but it's cheaper.

For reference, the Switch 2 comes with 256GB of built-in storage. Part of that is allotted to the operating system, leaving you with around 249GB of usable storage space.

Expanding the Switch 2's storage is easy, but you need to shop specifically for a new breed of microSD Express cards. The Express protocol has been around for quite some time, though it never really gained much traction until the Switch 2 came out. You can only use Express cards in the Switch 2, whereas the original Switch supports standard high-speed microSD (read: non-Express) cards. See Nintendo's support article for more details.

Here are some more compatible microSD Express options...
Tags:  deals, Nintendo, switch 2, mario kart world
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use