Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle Is $50 Off In Surprise Holiday Deal





Psst, hey you there, the one with the Switch 2 console in your shopping cart who's getting ready to hit the checkout button. STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING! Sorry, we didn't mean to yell, but you're about to make a $50 mistake. How so? If you know where to look, you can score the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for the same price, and who doesn't like to save money, right?

Rare Sales Knocks $50 Off The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle

Nintendo's Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $449 at Walmart (save $50.99). And to be clear, we're not talking about the savings that are already inherent in the bundle, which normally sells for $499.99, but a $50 discount that brings the price down the same cost as the standalone Switch 2 console. For who knows how long, you can grabfor. And to be clear, we're not talking about the savings that are already inherent in the bundle, which normally sells for $499.99, but a $50 discount that brings the price down the same cost as the standalone Switch 2 console.





To recap, Nintendo launched the Switch 2 at $449 for the standalone system and $499 for a bundle that includes a digital download for Mario Kart World, which is a $79.99 (MSRP) title. So by opting for the bundle, there's about a $29 savings versus buying the system and game separately. Factor in Walmart's $50 discount and you're basically getting the $79.99 game for free.





We looked around and couldn't find any other retailers offering the same discount. Same goes for TikTok's store, which sometimes sees the Switch 2 ever-so-slightly discounted compared to buying from traditional retail stores. In short, if you're buying a Switch 2 this holiday season, this is the deal to take advantage of.

Expand Your Switch 2 Storage With A Discounted MicroSD Express Card









Samsung's 512GB P9 microSD Express memory card, which is on sale for $74.98 at Amazon (25% off). If you don't want to spend that much but still want some additional headroom for games, the 256GB model is on sale for $49.99 (9% off). The deal on the 256GB capacity isn't quite as good, but it's cheaper. The money you save on the discounted system can be applied towards, which is on sale for. If you don't want to spend that much but still want some additional headroom for games, theis on sale for. The deal on the 256GB capacity isn't quite as good, but it's cheaper.





For reference, the Switch 2 comes with 256GB of built-in storage. Part of that is allotted to the operating system, leaving you with around 249GB of usable storage space.





Expanding the Switch 2's storage is easy, but you need to shop specifically for a new breed of microSD Express cards. The Express protocol has been around for quite some time, though it never really gained much traction until the Switch 2 came out. You can only use Express cards in the Switch 2, whereas the original Switch supports standard high-speed microSD (read: non-Express) cards. See Nintendo's support article for more details.





