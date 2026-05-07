CATEGORIES
home News

Switch 2 Exploit Lets You Watch YouTube on Nintendo's Handheld, But There's A Catch

by Chris HarperThursday, May 07, 2026, 02:46 PM EDT
hero super animal royale
An unexpected feature buried within free Nintendo Switch 2 game Super Animal Royale caught the Internet's attention this week. Specifically, some web pages viewable within the game and Nintendo Switch 2's system-level browser contain external links to YouTube, which allow access to the entire site on the Nintendo Switch 2. Since the Switch 2 has no official YouTube app (and the Switch 1's version is incompatible) or way to use the browser independently, this feature of Super Animal Royale is effectively an exploit, and recalls manners in which previous consoles have used browser or specific game-based exploits to be jailbroken or hacked in other ways.

switch2 youtube

Before you get too excited, it is important to know how limited the feature actually is. A Reddit user showcasing the exploit, user u/JampyL on the r/NintendoSwitch2 subreddit, does note that you'll be stuck with ads but are able to skip them with the Switch 2's video controls. Other users note that YouTube videos in the browser are limited to 360p playback, which would be less noticeable on other handhelds but does stick out on Switch 2's high-resolution 1080p display. And finally, it seems unlikely that this specific game with this specific exploit will enable greater system-level hacks like we've seen in the past, but it does point toward a potential future where a game like Cubic Ninja (used to hack the 3DS back in the day) or Twilight Princess (used to hack the Wii) could eventually land in the eShop.

At time of writing, the feature still seems to work, and has been working for at least a month without intervention by Nintendo or the Super Animal Royale developers. It does seem like that won't last forever, but Nintendo's lax moderation of the eShop could give this exploit an unexpectedly long life. More importantly, it also shows that when or if a future title does appear that could enable wider access to the Internet or a greater system-level hack, Nintendo's slow moderation speed could see such a title remain unpatched for a month or longer. Time will have to tell on this one, but we'll likely be waiting much longer for the Switch 2 to be jailbroken to the extent that PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch currently are.
Tags:  web browser, Nintendo, exploit, console gaming, nintendo switch 2
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use