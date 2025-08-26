CATEGORIES
home News

Nintendo's Switch 2 Dev Kit Strategy Leaves Game Developers Frustrated And Baffled

by Alan VelascoTuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:25 AM EDT
switch 2 dev kits supply hero
The Nintendo Switch 2 has been selling like hotcakes, with interested gamers still encountering empty retail shelves. It seems as if players aren’t the only ones having difficulty getting their hands on Nintendo's newest hardware, however, as reports continue to trickle out indicating developers are struggling to secure development kits for the handheld.

During the most recent episode of Digital Foundry’s DF Direct Weekly podcast, hosts John Linneman and Oliver Mackenzie learned of the lack of development kits during their trip to this year’s Gamescom. Linneman says they "talked to a lot of devs at Gamescom this year, and so many of them said the same things. They want to ship on Switch 2. They would love to do Switch 2 versions. They can’t get the hardware. It’s really difficult right now.”

switch 2 dev kits supply body

Surprisingly, Nintendo appears to be nudging developers to eschew a native Switch 2 version of their games and instead focus on making titles playable on the original Switch. Developers are reportedly being told by Nintendo that “they should just ship it on Switch 1 and rely on backwards compatibility.” It’s a difficult situation for developers who want to release games that push beyond what the original Switch is capable of.

The distribution of the development kits is another puzzling aspect. Several large AAA developers seem to be in the same boat as smaller indie developers. However, Mckenzie does point to games such as Chillin’ by the Fire, which comes from a small team that was able to get their hands on a development kit. Ultimately, it looks a bit chaotic with no rhyme or reason dictating who gets the hardware they need to get their Switch 2 project out the door.

Despite the company’s successes, Nintendo has always made odd choices in how it operates. This might just be another one of those weird decisions. Hopefully as the supply improves and buyers can easily pick one up at retail, it means that the hardware will be easier to come by for developers.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, switch-2
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment