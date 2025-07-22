A Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle Is Coming Soon





In what could be a sign that the supply of Switch 2 (see our first impressions ) consoles is finally catching up to demand, Nintendo today announced a new bundle that comes with the upcoming game Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It joins two other console purchase options, including the standalone Switch 2 along with the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle.





Pricing is set at $499.99, the same as the Mario Kart World bundle. The value proposition isn't quite as high, however, as Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is a $69.99 title, whereas Mario Kart World is a $79.99 game. Still, it's a better deal than buying the console and game separately, which would otherwise cost $519.98 ($449.99 for the standalone console and $69.99 for the game). Before tax, of course.





"Releasing simultaneously with the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game on Oct. 16, the bundle includes the Nintendo Switch 2 system and the full game download for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game," Nintendo stated in a press release.





According to Nintendo, the bundle is already available to preorder at the My Nintendo Store and select retailers, though we're not seeing it listed anywhere just yet. That will likely change before the day is up.









This is another highly-anticipated game release. Developed by Game Freak, Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will also release to the original generation Switch, though the version that will come bundled with the Switch 2 is an enhanced variant that promises improved performance, a higher resolution, and smoother frame rates.





It's not the least bit unexpected that Nintendo would announce another bundle, though some might be surprised at the timing, given how difficult it has been to find a Switch 2 in stock. It does appear as though the situation is improving, however, as we've seen numerous Switch 2 restocks over the past several weeks. And as of this writing, it's in stock at Target.





