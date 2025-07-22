CATEGORIES
home News

A Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle Is Coming Soon

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 22, 2025, 11:39 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 banner next to a Pokemon Legends: A-Z screenshot.
In what could be a sign that the supply of Switch 2 (see our first impressions) consoles is finally catching up to demand, Nintendo today announced a new bundle that comes with the upcoming game Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It joins two other console purchase options, including the standalone Switch 2 along with the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle.

Pricing is set at $499.99, the same as the Mario Kart World bundle. The value proposition isn't quite as high, however, as Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is a $69.99 title, whereas Mario Kart World is a $79.99 game. Still, it's a better deal than buying the console and game separately, which would otherwise cost $519.98 ($449.99 for the standalone console and $69.99 for the game). Before tax, of course.

"Releasing simultaneously with the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game on Oct. 16, the bundle includes the Nintendo Switch 2 system and the full game download for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game," Nintendo stated in a press release.

According to Nintendo, the bundle is already available to preorder at the My Nintendo Store and select retailers, though we're not seeing it listed anywhere just yet. That will likely change before the day is up.


This is another highly-anticipated game release. Developed by Game Freak, Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will also release to the original generation Switch, though the version that will come bundled with the Switch 2 is an enhanced variant that promises improved performance, a higher resolution, and smoother frame rates.

It's not the least bit unexpected that Nintendo would announce another bundle, though some might be surprised at the timing, given how difficult it has been to find a Switch 2 in stock. It does appear as though the situation is improving, however, as we've seen numerous Switch 2 restocks over the past several weeks. And as of this writing, it's in stock at Target.

Here a few places you can check...
Those same retailers are likely to carry the newly announced Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition bundle at some point too, whether it's today or later this week.
Tags:  Nintendo, switch 2, pokemon legends: z-a
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment