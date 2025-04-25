Switch 2 Chip Shot Reveals Which NVIDIA SoC Powers Nintendo’s New Console

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a highly anticipated console, especially with Nintendo having gone a significant amount of time since the first Switch came out (to much acclaim). While the game library and gameplay experience are what typically attract gamers to the Nintendo world, good performance is also a nice addition to the package.
NVIDIA, known for its wallet-busting but impressive GeForce RTX GPUs and data center products, is behind the Switch 2's system-on-chip (SoC). If a leaked image shared by X user @Kurnalsalts (which was later removed) is any indication, then the exact chip is NVIDIA's T239 Tegra silicon, which is an ARM SoC design.
While leaked images should always be taken with a grain of salt and be viewed as speculation, it's interesting to see what potentially may be under the hood. That said, with preorders already sold out, this is news that is unlikely to alter buying decisions in either direction.
The Nintendo Switch 2 went up for preorder this week, with a June 5th release date. Priced at $450, it comes at a higher entry-level than previous Nintendo consoles. Its $80 Mario Kart World also drew some criticism from consumers, but it is still likely to sell just as fast as Nintendo can produce them. According to WCCFTECH, the post with the shared image was most of the info we've received, so we have to piece together the other hints as to what the Switch 2 will ultimately have under the hood.