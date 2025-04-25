Switch 2 Chip Shot Reveals Which NVIDIA SoC Powers Nintendo’s New Console

Nintendo has a much different console strategy than either Sony or Microsoft. The primary focus is purely on the gaming experience and tapping into its deep library of nostalgic characters and maximizing its intellectual property. The original Switch was somewhat underpowered in the realm of modern consoles, but still optimized well enough to give us experiences such as Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. Gamers were quickly noticing the aging hardware, however, with choppy frame rates sometimes accompanying certain scenes.



The Switch 2 is likely to have good performance overall, though still not par with the PlayStation 5 Pro or Xbox Series X. The buzz words around the Switch 2's performance centers on its ability to do 4K resolution when docked, and achieve higher frame rates up to 120 fps. This won't always be the case, and it is mode-dependent, of course.



Many current titles will have Switch 2 optimized upgrade versions available for gamers to take advantage of the newer performance capabilities. Even if you own the actual game, Nintendo appears to be charging an upgrade fee to experience the higher-tier performance on the Switch 2.