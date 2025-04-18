Nintendo Switch 2 Updated US Preorder Date And Final Pricing Revealed





the price, will remain the same at $449.99 for the standalone console, and $499.99 for the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle. Both will be available for preoder on April 24, which is next Thursday.





Nintendo keeping the price the same is great news, though pricing on some of the accessories has changed. For example, the Switch 2 Pro Controller, Joy-Con 2 Pair, and Switch 2 Camera are all getting $5 price increases. The company says that “adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.” Depending on the tariff situation this might be the least expensive the Switch 2 is for quite some time.





While gamers will likely be excited about having these details confirmed, it will still be a rocky road ahead. Mat Piscatella, Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) shared his insights on the Bluesky social media platform. He says that “Unit allocation for the US market remains the most pressing question.”





He further notes that it’s still unknown if Nintendo will be diverting units to other territories to offset the risk posed by tariffs. Additionally, there’s a possibility that the $449.99 pricing will only be for units that are already in the US, and that later units might see a jump in price.

It’s unfortunate for Nintendo that what should’ve been a slam dunk of a follow up to its wildly successful Switch has been marred with so much uncertainty. Time will tell how all of this ends up impacting sales of the Switch 2 and the company’s bottom line. For now, however, we're happy to have clarification from Nintendo on the matter.





Also, be sure to check out our Switch 2 preorder guide for tips and strategies to beat the bots and scalpers.