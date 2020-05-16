CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunSaturday, May 16, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Deal Drops Price To Low $999 With Free Alcantara Type Cover

surface pro 7 side

Microsoft's line of Surface devices has proven very popular over the last few years, combining extreme portability with the performance needed for most daily computing tasks. The only real downside to Surface devices, such as the Surface Pro 7, is the price. However, anyone who thinks the Surface Pro 7 might fit the bill will want to check out the bundle B&H is offering right now.

B&H has special on the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 in matte black that's bundled with a black Surface Pro Type Cover. For those who are unaware, the Surface Pro Type Cover is the extremely thin keyboard that magnetically attaches to the bottom of the Surface tablet, turning it into a laptop. The thin keyboard also doubles as a screen protector when the computer isn't in use. The bundle is currently on sale for $999, which is a savings of $330 off the standard $1329 price for the package.

surface pro 7 front

Anyone wanting to take advantage needs to hurry on over and plunk down their money, the offer ends on May 17 at 11:59 PM EDT. The Surface Pro 7 in question has a 10th generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 quad-core processor that operates at a 1.9 GHz base clock and can be boosted up to 4.2 GHz when needed. Internal storage is a 256 GB SSD, and storage is expandable using the integrated microSDXC slot. The machine has 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM under the hood.

Microsoft fits the Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a native resolution of 2736 x 1824. Connectivity includes support for Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0. Other features include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera that supports Windows Hello and an 8-megapixel rear camera supporting full HD 1080p video recording. Graphics for the machine are handled via Intel Iris Plus Graphics. For those unfamiliar with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, it's easily up to the task of most daily computing needs. Check out our hands-on with the machine for more details.



Tags:  deals, Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), surface pro 7, b&h
Via:  B&H
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms