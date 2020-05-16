Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Deal Drops Price To Low $999 With Free Alcantara Type Cover





Microsoft's line of Surface devices has proven very popular over the last few years, combining extreme portability with the performance needed for most daily computing tasks. The only real downside to Surface devices, such as the Surface Pro 7, is the price. However, anyone who thinks the Surface Pro 7 might fit the bill will want to check out the bundle B&H is offering right now.

B&H has special on the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 in matte black that's bundled with a black Surface Pro Type Cover. For those who are unaware, the Surface Pro Type Cover is the extremely thin keyboard that magnetically attaches to the bottom of the Surface tablet, turning it into a laptop. The thin keyboard also doubles as a screen protector when the computer isn't in use. The bundle is currently on sale for $999, which is a savings of $330 off the standard $1329 price for the package.

Surface Pro 7 with Surface Pro Type Cover - $330 off at $999





Anyone wanting to take advantage needs to hurry on over and plunk down their money, the offer ends on May 17 at 11:59 PM EDT. The Surface Pro 7 in question has a 10th generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 quad-core processor that operates at a 1.9 GHz base clock and can be boosted up to 4.2 GHz when needed. Internal storage is a 256 GB SSD, and storage is expandable using the integrated microSDXC slot. The machine has 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM under the hood.

Microsoft fits the Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a native resolution of 2736 x 1824. Connectivity includes support for Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0. Other features include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera that supports Windows Hello and an 8-megapixel rear camera supporting full HD 1080p video recording. Graphics for the machine are handled via Intel Iris Plus Graphics. For those unfamiliar with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, it's easily up to the task of most daily computing needs. Check out our hands-on with the machine for more details.