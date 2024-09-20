PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition Is Proof Sony Is More Savvy Than Microsoft





It wasn't exactly a secret that Sony was working on a PlayStation 5 Pro refresh—practically anyone who is plugged into the tech scene knew it was coming, and sure enough Sony unveiled the upgraded console last week. What most people probably didn't see coming, however, was a follow-up announcement of a 30th anniversary collection, and with the new announcement comes a master class in product marketing.





How so? The chief complaint about the PS5 Pro, which isn't yet out yet (or even available to preorder), is the $699 MSRP. That's a premium price for sure on what still amounts to a late generation console launch. Yes, it sports a beefier GPU that should help maintain 60 FPS in more games, as well as crisper graphics and more robust ray tracing. But it's a steep ask when eyes are looking ahead to the eventual PlayStation 6 and whatever Microsoft has in the pipeline (along with Nintendo's Switch 2 , though the Switch is a different class of system).





While you were busy scoffing, however, Sony was readying a surprise unveiling of its 30th anniversary collection, which is a series of limited edition hardware that pays homage to the original PlayStation that launched way back in 1994. The limited edition lineup brings back the gray color scheme offers up a bunch of nostalgic Easter eggs. And importantly, one of the themed items is a 30th anniversary PS5 Pro bundle.









The bundle includes a retro-themed PS5 Pro console with a 2TB SSD and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a bunch of matching accessories—DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense charging station, a console cover for the disc drive (sold separately), an original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited edition PlayStation poster (1 of 30 designs), and a PlayStation paperclip.





It's a robust kit, and given everything that is included, it will undoubtedly cost significantly more than a standard PS5 Pro. Adding up the cost of the goodies, our best guess is Sony will charge in the neighborhood of $999, or even more.













What Sony has done is nothing short of savvy, and on a number of levels. For one, it takes the focus away from the PS5 Pro's controversial pricing. And by combining a retro theme with a limited edition launch—Sony is only making 12,300 units of the 30th anniversary PS5 Pro available—there will no doubt be a sales frenzy, both from fans and inevitable scalpers.





This is a far more interesting refresh than Microsoft's recent Xbox Series X and S additions—instead of faster hardware and a retro flair, Microsoft opted for some expanded color options culminating in a Galaxy Black Xbox Series X





It's also worth noting that the PS5 has vastly outsold the Xbox Series X and S combined, as we wrote about yesterday. The gap will only widen when the PS5 Pro hits the scene, and themed launches like the limited edition 30th anniversary collection, which won't add significantly to the number of unit sales, serve to drum up excitement for Sony's platform as a whole.





In addition to the PS5 Pro bundle, Sony is also launching a themed bundle for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, as well as a retro PlayStation Portal Remote Player and standalone DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers.



