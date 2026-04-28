Super ZSNES Revives One of the Most Famous SNES Emulators Ever Made





ZSNES, known and beloved as one of the greatest SNES emulators of all time, launched in October 1997 for DOS and survived on modern platforms with continuous updates until January of 2007. After 19 years of inactivity, the original developers behind ZSNES have now returned with Super ZSNES, a complete overhaul written from the ground up to utilize Unity and GPU rendering.





Super ZSNES launches with built-in improvements for certain games, ranging from HD textures and widescreen support to enhanced Mode 7 3D functionality and even enhanced audio. Games with enhancements supported at launch include Super Mario World, F-Zero, and Super Castlevania IV, with more developer-tailored enhancements to come in future versions.









Image Credit: Modern Vintage Gamer