Super Micro Co-Founder Charged In $2.5B NVIDIA AI Chip Smuggling Scheme To China





The unsealing of a federal indictment has exposed a multi-billion dollar shadow pipeline designed to funnel restricted NVIDIA AI chips into China. At the center of the controversy is Wally Liaw Yih-Shyan, the 71-year-old co-founder and Senior Vice President of Super Micro Computer, who now faces serious criminal charges for allegedly orchestrating a "tangled web of lies, obfuscation, and concealment" to bypass U.S. national security controls.

🚨BREAKING: SUPER MICRO CO-FOUNDER ARRESTED FOR SMUGGLING $2.5B IN NVIDIA GPUs TO CHINA



>SMCI co-founder Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw arrested today

>personally holds $464 MILLION in SMCI stock

>charged with smuggling BILLIONS in Nvidia servers to china

>used a southeast asian shell… https://t.co/SfIFc0SPed pic.twitter.com/93QE72ddph — NIK (@ns123abc) March 20, 2026

Considering the high-tech contraband in question, the smuggling scheme has been remarkably analog. Prosecutors claim the defendants used a "pass-through" company in Southeast Asia to create a paper trail that made it appear the servers were destined for a benign third-party market. When U.S. auditors grew suspicious, the conspirators reportedly went to extreme lengths to mask the missing inventory. Surveillance footage allegedly captured Sun using a hair dryer to peel serial number stickers and identification tags off legit units and affix them to thousands of dummy servers. These decoy units were then staged in warehouses to deceive inspectors during inventory audits, according to the indictment.





Surveillance footage of employees removing labels from legit servers onto dummy ones. (Credit: US DOJ)

