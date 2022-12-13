CATEGORIES
home News

Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip In McDonald's Ad Shows Off Acrobatic Jumps And Piranha Plants

by Lane BabuderTuesday, December 13, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT
mario question block pirannha plant
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slated for an April 2023 release, and more is being revealed as the date approaches. We've heard from characters such as Peach, Toad, Bowser, Mario, and even Kamek, but what exactly is Mario capable of in the film? Well, thanks to a new McDonald's ad from Europe we can see Mario wall-jumping, hopping on a spring platform, and mostly avoiding attacks from Piranha plants. All before failing to hit a question block then succumbing to a piranha plant's attack.

This is the fourth video-based teaser we've seen released or leaked involving the upcoming film. The first of which showcased actor Chris Pratt's voice to an apprehensive audience. The second showed parts of the Mushroom Kingdom with Keegan Michael-Key's Toad providing a tour of the admittedly unsafe place. Lastly Keegan Michael-Key showed off the latest official trailer at The Game Awards.

McDonald's Happy Meal Ad

The advertisement for the McDonald's Happy Meal also provides an outline of which toys might be available to coincide with the release of the film. Now, it is important to note that while there is a pretty standardized distribution of toys, it is plausible that not all of these toys will reach every market.

While the advertisement is currently labeled by many as a leak, it very well could have been intentional. Advanced marketing is very common, and "leaks" are often a carefully managed approach. Additionally, this is not the first time that McDonald's and Nintendo have partnered up on toys for the popular IP. A quick google search can show you that there have been toys that have gone along with the releases of systems, Mario Kart, and other titles in the series all around the world.

nintendo mcdonalds mario toys
Mario Themed Toys for Upcoming McDonald's Happy Meals

From the looks of all the advertisements for this film so far, we are actually looking forward to it. Despite Pratt's voice acting sounding nothing like the Mario we grew up with, this film definitely looks like the Mario film we've all been waiting for. While 1993's Super Mario Bros. might be a cult classic, it's still not a particularly good film. It was bad enough that lead actor, the late Bob Hoskins (of Who Framed Roger Rabbit), refused to acknowledge its existence.
Tags:  Nintendo, Mario, (NASDAQ:CMCSA), illumination, super mario bros. movie
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment