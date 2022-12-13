Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip In McDonald's Ad Shows Off Acrobatic Jumps And Piranha Plants
This is the fourth video-based teaser we've seen released or leaked involving the upcoming film. The first of which showcased actor Chris Pratt's voice to an apprehensive audience. The second showed parts of the Mushroom Kingdom with Keegan Michael-Key's Toad providing a tour of the admittedly unsafe place. Lastly Keegan Michael-Key showed off the latest official trailer at The Game Awards.
McDonald's Happy Meal Ad
The advertisement for the McDonald's Happy Meal also provides an outline of which toys might be available to coincide with the release of the film. Now, it is important to note that while there is a pretty standardized distribution of toys, it is plausible that not all of these toys will reach every market.
While the advertisement is currently labeled by many as a leak, it very well could have been intentional. Advanced marketing is very common, and "leaks" are often a carefully managed approach. Additionally, this is not the first time that McDonald's and Nintendo have partnered up on toys for the popular IP. A quick google search can show you that there have been toys that have gone along with the releases of systems, Mario Kart, and other titles in the series all around the world.
From the looks of all the advertisements for this film so far, we are actually looking forward to it. Despite Pratt's voice acting sounding nothing like the Mario we grew up with, this film definitely looks like the Mario film we've all been waiting for. While 1993's Super Mario Bros. might be a cult classic, it's still not a particularly good film. It was bad enough that lead actor, the late Bob Hoskins (of Who Framed Roger Rabbit), refused to acknowledge its existence.