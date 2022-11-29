Nintendo's Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Drops Today, Watch Here
Nintendo released the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie back at the beginning of October and fans were underwhelmed. Chris Pratt's rendition of the 41-year running video game icon just sounded like a vaguely New Yorkish Chris Pratt—definitely not a familiar sound when compared to someone who grew up with the sounds of Charles Martinet. That hasn't deterred Illumination and Nintendo from moving forward, and today another trailer is soon to be revealed.
As part of a relatively new, and quite popular, reveal platform Nintendo has been doing since moving more into the digital age, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct is expected to reveal the new trailer. This time, in addition to Chris Pratt's Mario, it looks like we'll get to hear from Anya Tayler-Joy's version of, Princess Peach. Lately Anya's most notable performance has been in the Chess-centric Netflix Series The Queen's Gambit. If the previous Direct formula is followed we'll potentially hear from Shigeru Miyamoto, Chris Pratt (Mario), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michal Key (Toad), and others about their experiences bringing their voices to the iconic characters.
YouTube of The Super Mario Bros. Direct
There is still some apprehension in terms of the voice acting for Mario, especially when the first trailer showed such phenomenal work from Pratt's co-stars. Fans made comments that indicated a feel like Pratt isn't truly trying to do a Mario voice, while simultaneously praising Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black on their performances for their respective characters.
There are still other stars we have yet to hear for the film as well. As listed on the IMDB page for the film, Charlie Day is voicing Luigi, Seth Rogen for Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen for Cranky Kong. Additionally, Charles Martinet is on the IMDB page for the film, but no specific voice assigned, so it's likely some small easter egg.
Last we heard from Miyamoto on Twitter about the film, the film had a delay, taking its release out to April of 2023. If you want to watch the Nintendo Direct you can tune in right on this page at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. We're excited to hear how Anya sounds as the Mushroom Kingdom's Monarch, and are certainly hoping the film can stand on its own even though we may feel like we are just watching Chris Pratt as Mario.
Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 11/29 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's second trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2022
📽️: https://t.co/vctv2bppGW pic.twitter.com/xGt3UobWrz