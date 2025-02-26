Stunning Hennessey Super Venom Mustang Packs 850 HP Of Pony Car Muscle
About one hour west of Houston sits the small town of Sealy. This almost unassuming sparse suburban town hosts Hennessey Performance, one of the most respected high-performance automotive tuners and manufacturers around. Some of the best (and outlandish) creations that have come out of this factory are the 1,800 hp Venom F5, Venom GT (the world's fastest open-top production car in 2016), The Exorcist (fastest muscle car in the world at 217 mph in 2018), and the VelociRaptor 1000 (arguably the most sought after Ford Velociraptor variant by enthusiasts).
While it probably won't reach the level of cachet that its modified stablemates have, Hennessey's new Mustang-based Super Venom will still attract the right buyer/connoisseur/collector. The stock Coyote powerplant has been given a new supercharger, high-flow air induction system, fuel pump/injectors, and of course, a special Hennessey mapping that bumps power to 850 horses (up 350 hp over stock) and 650 lb-ft of torque (up 232 lb-ft) at 4,900 rpm. Hennessey will offer customers a choice of a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.
Outside, the Super Venom gets special '91 Icon livery that come in either black, silver, or red colorways that buyers can match to the factory body paint. Aerodynamic accoutrements include a giant fixed rear wing, functional hood vent, fender louvers, splitters, etc.—all part of the VenomAero carbon-fiber kit.