CATEGORIES
home News

Stunning Hennessey Super Venom Mustang Packs 850 HP Of Pony Car Muscle

by Aaron LeongWednesday, February 26, 2025, 10:14 AM EDT
hero Hennessey SUPER VENOM Mustang 2
Texas-based Hennessey Performance has announced a new Ford-collaborated monster called the Super Venom, a Mustang that supposedly out-Mustangs other Mustangs including the GT and even the Dark Horse. The 850-horsepower Super Venom comes from a fettled factory Coyote V8, and thanks to other mechanical upgrades, the car is claimed to reach the quarter mile in 10.9 seconds. Only 91 units will be made to commemorate the company's 1991 founding year.


About one hour west of Houston sits the small town of Sealy. This almost unassuming sparse suburban town hosts Hennessey Performance, one of the most respected high-performance automotive tuners and manufacturers around. Some of the best (and outlandish) creations that have come out of this factory are the 1,800 hp Venom F5, Venom GT (the world's fastest open-top production car in 2016), The Exorcist (fastest muscle car in the world at 217 mph in 2018), and the VelociRaptor 1000 (arguably the most sought after Ford Velociraptor variant by enthusiasts).

SuperVenom rear%20(2)

While it probably won't reach the level of cachet that its modified stablemates have, Hennessey's new Mustang-based Super Venom will still attract the right buyer/connoisseur/collector. The stock Coyote powerplant has been given a new supercharger, high-flow air induction system, fuel pump/injectors, and of course, a special Hennessey mapping that bumps power to 850 horses (up 350 hp over stock) and 650 lb-ft of torque (up 232 lb-ft) at 4,900 rpm. Hennessey will offer customers a choice of a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

Outside, the Super Venom gets special '91 Icon livery that come in either black, silver, or red colorways that buyers can match to the factory body paint. Aerodynamic accoutrements include a giant fixed rear wing, functional hood vent, fender louvers, splitters, etc.—all part of the VenomAero carbon-fiber kit.

hennessey super venom 17%20(2)

The interior is decidedly less bodacious. Passengers sit in tailor-made leather-Alcantara Recaro sports or comfort seats. Hennessey logos can be found on the seats and floormats, among others. A couple of plaques are there to remind them that they're one of the blessed few to own one. And speaking of which, Hennessey will produce only 91 examples.

Customers can order either a Dark Horse Super Venom for $164k or a Mustang GT Super Venom for $150k from one of the seven select Ford dealerships around the country. All cars will be covered by Ford's factory warranty plus an extra three-year/36,000-mile Hennessey warranty.
Tags:  ford, (NYSE:F), hennessey, ford mustang
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment