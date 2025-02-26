Stunning Hennessey Super Venom Mustang Packs 850 HP Of Pony Car Muscle

The interior is decidedly less bodacious. Passengers sit in tailor-made leather-Alcantara Recaro sports or comfort seats. Hennessey logos can be found on the seats and floormats, among others. A couple of plaques are there to remind them that they're one of the blessed few to own one. And speaking of which, Hennessey will produce only 91 examples.





Customers can order either a Dark Horse Super Venom for $164k or a Mustang GT Super Venom for $150k from one of the seven select Ford dealerships around the country. All cars will be covered by Ford's factory warranty plus an extra three-year/36,000-mile Hennessey warranty.