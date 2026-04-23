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Street Fighter 6: Ingrid Trailer and a Bitter Crossover Leak For Tekken Fans

by Chris HarperThursday, April 23, 2026, 01:28 PM EDT
hero sf6 dlc rumors and ingrid
Street Fighter 6 has been selling well and keeping players engaged, but its DLCs have spurred some controversy. For example, we've finally gotten a reveal trailer and release date for Ingrid, a reality-warping Capcom legacy character that will add an unconventional magic-focused fighting style to the usually more-grounded Street Fighter 6. A recent credible leak also points toward the possibility of Tifa of Final Fantasy VII (and Remake, Rebirth, etc) fame coming to the game, a leak that's spawned a wave of outcry from Tekken players and much schadenfreude from some other Fighting Game Community (FGC) players.

So, why would Tifa coming to Street Fighter rather than Tekken be controversial? The main reason is that Tekken players have been clamoring for Tifa since roughly 2018, when Noctis from Final Fantasy XV made his way into Tekken 7's DLC roster instead. Tekken as a series has historically focused on close-range fighting (which Tifa specializes in) rather than Noctis' weapon-summoning, projectile/magic-spamming playstyle. These complaints compounded in Tekken 8, when Clive of Final Fantasy XVI was added as DLC but still largely broke most of Tekken's established rules in a game that's already had a history of highly controversial balancing decisions.

Street Fighter 6 may have a more realistic tone than Tekken is known for, but is still fundamentally a series that's always included fireball-tossing and other unconventional fighting styles. The release of Ingrid for Street Fighter 6 is evidence of that direction, complete with Ultraman-inspired beam attacks that directly reference that tokusatsu staple's firing poses. While Tifa also has access to magic as a member of the Final Fantasy cast, she's most well-known for her hand-to-hand combat proficiency, which would make her a natural fit in Tekken. It doesn't help that her first fighting game appearance was actually in early 3D fighter Ehrgeiz: God Bless The Ring, released in 1998 for the original PlayStation.


In any case, Ingrid looks like an interesting addition to Street Fighter 6, and Tifa would surely also be a welcome addition to its roster, albeit to the frustration of Tekken players. With two teleporting, sword-wielding Final Fantasy characters having made their way into Tekken instead, it would seem that either Square-Enix is playing favorites or Namco simply isn't interested in adding Tifa to their fighting series.

The only real downside of Ingrid or Tifa making it to Street Fighter 6 is that they've taken up a slot that could've gone to another classic Street Fighter character, like lady judoka Makoto or the missed masked man Vega. Well, 'missed' by those who aren't tired of Capcom retreading Street Fighter 2-4's Shadaloo storyline, anyway.

Image Credit: Capcom, Square Enix
Tags:  Gaming, DLC, Capcom, leaks, final fantasy 7, street fighter 6, tekken 8, fighting-games
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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