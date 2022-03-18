Strange Intel ARK DG2MB Database Entry Hints At A Motherboard With A Preinstalled GPU





Most people don't know this, but Intel 's ARK product information database has both a publicly-accessible consumer-facing version as well as a private, internal version that requires users to sign an NDA before viewing it. That's because it contains information on all kinds of new upcoming , and unreleased products.

Well, hopefully the nominal Igor of Igor's Lab hasn't signed any such NDA, because yesterday he posted a screenshot from the internal version of ARK that seems to describe a pretty unusual Arc Graphics product. He says that the entry is new to the database, and looking at the values, they seem to describe an Alchemist GPU with 16MB of cache, a 4.0 GHz clock rate, and a 200-Watt TDP.







It's not listed in the image, but Igor says that the entry lists a packaging technology code of "FC-BGA16E" with 2660 pins. That's certainly not any kind of CPU we're aware of, and points yet again to this being a GPU, but at 4 GHz with a 200W TDP, it is not likely to be any regular Alchemist product.







