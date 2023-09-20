Need More Storage? Check Out These SSD Deals Before NAND Flash Prices Jump Back Up





If supply prices do go up, it will only be by 5% at most, according to the NAND flash report . So there's no need to panic about SSD prices skyrocketing anytime in the near future. On the flip side, if you need more storage, there are some great SSD bargains out there right now. Let's have a look…













2TB Corsair MP600 Core XT is available for $79.99 on Amazon. That's $10 below its list price and about $30 less than what it was selling for as recently as May. Theis available for. That's $10 below its list price and about $30 less than what it was selling for as recently as May.





This is a fast drive that pairs Micron's 176-layer quad-level cell (QLC) NAND flash with a Phison E21T controller. According to Corsair, the 2TB model can deliver up to 5,000MB/s of sequential read performance, 4,400MB/s of sequential write performance, with 700,000 random read IOPS, and 1,000,000 IOPS of random write performance.













If you want more speed, the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro is on sale for $131.20 (save $27.30) . This is one of a later crop of PCIe 4.0 drives that pushed speeds into 7GB/s territory. As it applies here, speeds check in at 7,450MB/s for sequential reads, 6,900MB/s for sequential writes, 1,400,000 IOPS for random reads, and 1,550,000 IOPS for random writes.





Actual performance is excellent, as we indicated in our Samsung 990 Pro review . It especially performs well where it matters most—at lower queue depths and in real-world trace-based tests. And in case there's any doubt, this drive is compatible with the PlayStation 5, far exceeding the recommended speed requirements.





Here are some more SSD deals...



