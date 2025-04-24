Bethesda Reveals Fate Of Skyblivion Mod In Wake Of Elder Scrolls 4 Remaster
Thankfully, for the dutiful fans who have put in substantial work into Skyblivion, their project will continue. In a post on social media platform X, the TESRenewal account shared that, “to clear up any confusion Bethesda made it clear that they have no intention of shutting down our project.” Bethesda not only doesn’t take issue with its existence, but it has also even been kind enough to send some free codes of the Oblivion remaster to those working on Skyblivion.
As the name implies, Skyblivion is a mod that will bring Oblivion into the Skyrim engine. Creating a mashup of two of the most popular roleplaying games of all time. It means that fans will have two very different ways to experience the game, one from the official Unreal Engine 5 glow up and another with this interesting mod. This should also alleviate concerns about Bethesda’s version possibly being less friendly to modders, who will soon have Skyblivion as an option to turn to.
It’s always refreshing to see game studios and publishers be so welcoming of fans’ work. It would have been easy for Bethesda to send a notice to the Skyblivion team asking that it be halted over concerns that it might cannibalize sales of its remaster. Especially now that the studio is under the corporate umbrella of Microsoft, which is looking to maximize revenue after completing several large acquisitions over the last few years.