Bethesda Reveals Fate Of Skyblivion Mod In Wake Of Elder Scrolls 4 Remaster

by Alan VelascoThursday, April 24, 2025, 02:19 PM EDT
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster, which has been one of the worst kept secrets in gaming, was finally released earlier this week. With this iteration, Bethesda has delivered an incredible experience that adds to the solid run of remasters gamers have gotten as of late. However, many were left wondering what its release meant for a fan led effort by the TESRenewal team, dubbed Skyblivion.

Thankfully, for the dutiful fans who have put in substantial work into Skyblivion, their project will continue. In a post on social media platform X, the TESRenewal account shared that, “to clear up any confusion Bethesda made it clear that they have no intention of shutting down our project.” Bethesda not only doesn’t take issue with its existence, but it has also even been kind enough to send some free codes of the Oblivion remaster to those working on Skyblivion.

skyblivion bethesda approved body

As the name implies, Skyblivion is a mod that will bring Oblivion into the Skyrim engine. Creating a mashup of two of the most popular roleplaying games of all time. It means that fans will have two very different ways to experience the game, one from the official Unreal Engine 5 glow up and another with this interesting mod. This should also alleviate concerns about Bethesda’s version possibly being less friendly to modders, who will soon have Skyblivion as an option to turn to.

It’s always refreshing to see game studios and publishers be so welcoming of fans’ work. It would have been easy for Bethesda to send a notice to the Skyblivion team asking that it be halted over concerns that it might cannibalize sales of its remaster. Especially now that the studio is under the corporate umbrella of Microsoft, which is looking to maximize revenue after completing several large acquisitions over the last few years.
