Stockpile Your Nintendo Switch Games Library With HOT Deals As Low As $5
Nintendo is enjoying a long and robust run with its Switch console, which has gone through a few minor iterations since it first released. If you've somehow managed to avoid the popular handheld all this time and are ready to jump in, now is a good time—there are a whole bunch of games on sale, with some big discounts up to $40 off. We'll get to those in just a moment.
First, let's talk about the hardware. These days you can choose between the latest version of the regular Switch, the Switch OLED (with an OLED panel, naturally), and the Switch Lite. Unfortunately, these don't go on sale all that often, though you can find a spattering of bargains, especially if you're willing to buy a "Geek Squad Certified Refurbished" model.
Here's a look at current console pricing, as well Joy-Con hardware...
- Nintendo Switch OLED, Neon Red And Blue (Geek Squad Refurbished): $329.99 (save $20)
- Nintendo Switch OLED, White (Geek Squad Refurbished): $314.99 (save $35)
- Nintendo Switch Lite, Turquoise (Geek Squad Refurbished): $194.99 (save $5)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise + Animal Crossing: New Horizon Bundle: $241.98 (save $18)
- Nintendo Switch Lite, Turquoise: $199.99
- Nintendo Switch Lite, Coral: $199.99
- Nintendo Switch Lite, Blue: $199.99
- Nintendo Switch OLED, White: $349.99
- Nintendo Switch OLED, Neon Red and Blue: $349.99
- Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Red Edition: $349.99
- Nintendo Switch, Neon Red and Blue: $299.99
- Joy-Con Controllers, Pastel Pink and Yellow: $79.99
- Joy-Con Controllers, Pastel Purple and Green: $79.99
- Joy-Con Controllers, Neon Red and Blue: $79.99
- Joy-Con Controllers, Neon Pink and Green: $79.99
- Joy-Con Controllers, Neon Purple and Orange: $79.99
Most of those are at regular price right now, save the bundle option and a few refurbished systems. According to Best Buy, "Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away."
Take note that Nintendo is expected to release a Switch 2 sometime later this year, though it will probably be closer to the end of the year (around September) than the beginning.
Save Big On Nintendo Switch Games And DLC
Fortunately, you can find a whole bunch of games and DLC on sale. One of the cheapest is Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Special Episode. This one is a digital download, which you can nab for a mere $4.19 (save $1.80). Note that this is DLC and you'll need the full version of the game to play it.
You can also score Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen for just $4.99 (save $25) in digital form as well. This one is actually a full game, not DLC, so there's nothing else required (beyond a Switch console, that is).
Don't worry, there are plenty of physical games on sale too, including bigger releases like Sonic Superstars—you can grab it for $19.99 (save $40). This is side-scrolling title that hearkens back to Sonic's roots on the Sega Genesis back in the day. There are four playable characters, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, Knuckles the Echidna, and Amy Rose.
Here are several more games that are on sale...
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Edition: $39.99 (save $60)
- Persona 5 Tactica: $19.99 (save $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Digital Edition: $39.99 (save $20)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $53.99 (save $6)
- Splatoon 3 - Digital Download: $41.99 (save $18)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $42.99 (save $17)
- Apex Legends Champion Edition: $32.99 (save $16)
- Red Dead Redemption - Digital Download: $34.99 (save $15)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2: $26.99 (save $13)
- Bayonetta 3: $41.99 (save $18)
- Nuclear Blaze: $19.99 (save $10)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker: $36.99 (save $3)
- FIFA 23: $17.99 (save $12)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $53.99 (save $6)