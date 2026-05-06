SteelSeries Unveils Arctis Nova Pro Omni with Hi-Res Wireless and OmniPlay
High-Resolution Audio and ConnectivityThe Arctis Nova Pro Omni is Hi-Res Wireless Certified, capable of delivering 96kHz/24-bit audio through both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections. It features custom-designed 40mm neodymium magnetic drivers with a frequency range of 10Hz to 40kHz, providing the detail necessary for audiophile-grade performance. A key feature of the headset is OmniPlay, which allows users to connect up to five devices at once and mix audio from four different sources simultaneously, ideal for players who want to balance game audio, discord chat, and music across different systems.
Advanced Noise Cancellation and MicrophonesThe headset utilizes a new Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithm that blocks up to 40% more background noise than previous leading models. For communication, the ClearCast Pro omnidirectional microphone uses onboard artificial intelligence to filter out environment chaos. According to SteelSeries, this AI noise rejection reduces background interference by up to 96%, ensuring voice clarity even in loud environments.
Precision Control and Battery LifeThe headset integrates with the SteelSeries software ecosystem for deeper customization as well:
- Sonar and Arctis Apps: Users can access over 200 game-specific audio presets and perform live tuning of game and microphone equalizers. SteelSeries' Sonar software continues to be a cornerstone for gamers seeking advanced spatial audio and professional-grade mixing.
- GameHub Hardware: The included hub features an OLED screen and command wheel for adjusting per-source audio levels and key settings without leaving a game.
- Infinite Power System: To prevent downtime, the headset employs a dual-battery system, allowing users to swap a fresh battery into the headset while the other charges in the base station.
The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset is available now on Amazon, which offers the headset in an exclusive Graphite color, and Best Buy for $399.99.
If the Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset is a bit too expensive, SteelSeries also offers the Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 headset for $199.99