ASUS ROG Kithara Open-Back Gaming Headset Promises Audiophile Sound For $299

by Paul LillyMonday, February 02, 2026, 10:16 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Kithara gaming headset.
The peripherals market is absolutely flush with gaming headsets of all kinds, so how do you make a splash in a sprawling sea of options? You team up with HiFiMAN, which specializes in planar-magnetic headphones, to develop a headset built for gamers and purportedly discerning enough for audiophiles, and price it at $299. That's exactly what ASUS and its Republic of Gamers (ROG) just did.

ASUS is putting the word out that its new ROG Kithara is now available to purchase. While not cheap—it's $100 more than the Fractal Design Scape we reviewed—it brings some interesting attributes to the table. Designed by HiFiMAN, this is ASUS's first open-back planar magnetic gaming headset, and it comes with the promise of delivering "uncompromising audiophile-grade sound for games who demand absolute clarity, precision, and realism."

ASUS ROG Kithara on a stand.

We haven't sampled this headset yet, but it certainly sounds promising on paper. Inside the ROG-themed earcups sit a pair of large 100mm planar magnetic drivers (one in each earcup) that ASUS says is specifically tuned for gaming. This translates into an ultra-wide 8Hz-55kHz frequency response, with ASUS claiming "exceptionally low distortion" and the ability to make out distinct audio cues in during chaotic gaming moments.

Why go the open-back route, though? According to ASUS, it's all about balancing a competitive advantage for high-end sound for gaming and music playback alike.

Hand holding the ASUS ROG Kithara headset.

"Unlike conventional closed-back gaming headsets, Kithara’s crafted open-back architecture creates an expansive, natural soundstage with precise imaging and clear separation across bass, mids, and treble. This design enhances spatial awareness and positional accuracy, giving players a competitive advantage while delivering a more lifelike, immersive listening experience for both games and music," ASUS explains.

ASUS says the on-cable full-band MEMS boom microphone is top-notch too, with a wide 20Hz-20kHz response. And to keep crosstalk at bay, the headset uses separate signal paths for audio and microphone inputs.

ASUS ROG Kithara with its included contents.

For comfort and durability, ASUS is touting a metal frame with eight levels of adjustment, along with a multi-layer padded headphone, and two sets of swappable ear cushions—snug-fitting leatherette with mesh fabric for durability and effective noise cancellation, and velour for a softer fit and "slightly warmer acoustic characteristic."

And keeping the swappable theme going, the ROG Kithara's cable lets you swap between 4.4mm balanced, 3.5mm, and 6.3mm singled-ended connections. It also comes with a USB-C to dual 3.5mm adapter for broad compatibility with desktop PCs, laptops, game consoles, DACs, amplifiers, and mobile devices.

The ASUS ROG Kithara is available now for $299.

