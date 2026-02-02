ASUS ROG Kithara Open-Back Gaming Headset Promises Audiophile Sound For $299





The peripherals market is absolutely flush with gaming headsets of all kinds, so how do you make a splash in a sprawling sea of options? You team up with HiFiMAN, which specializes in planar-magnetic headphones, to develop a headset built for gamers and purportedly discerning enough for audiophiles, and price it at $299. That's exactly what ASUS and its Republic of Gamers (ROG) just did.





ASUS is putting the word out that its new ROG Kithara is now available to purchase. While not cheap—it's $100 more than the Fractal Design Scape we reviewed —it brings some interesting attributes to the table. Designed by HiFiMAN, this is ASUS's first open-back planar magnetic gaming headset, and it comes with the promise of delivering "uncompromising audiophile-grade sound for games who demand absolute clarity, precision, and realism."













We haven't sampled this headset yet, but it certainly sounds promising on paper. Inside the ROG-themed earcups sit a pair of large 100mm planar magnetic drivers (one in each earcup) that ASUS says is specifically tuned for gaming. This translates into an ultra-wide 8Hz-55kHz frequency response, with ASUS claiming "exceptionally low distortion" and the ability to make out distinct audio cues in during chaotic gaming moments.





Why go the open-back route, though? According to ASUS, it's all about balancing a competitive advantage for high-end sound for gaming and music playback alike.













"Unlike conventional closed-back gaming headsets, Kithara’s crafted open-back architecture creates an expansive, natural soundstage with precise imaging and clear separation across bass, mids, and treble. This design enhances spatial awareness and positional accuracy, giving players a competitive advantage while delivering a more lifelike, immersive listening experience for both games and music," ASUS explains.





ASUS says the on-cable full-band MEMS boom microphone is top-notch too, with a wide 20Hz-20kHz response. And to keep crosstalk at bay, the headset uses separate signal paths for audio and microphone inputs.













For comfort and durability, ASUS is touting a metal frame with eight levels of adjustment, along with a multi-layer padded headphone, and two sets of swappable ear cushions—snug-fitting leatherette with mesh fabric for durability and effective noise cancellation, and velour for a softer fit and "slightly warmer acoustic characteristic."





And keeping the swappable theme going, the ROG Kithara's cable lets you swap between 4.4mm balanced, 3.5mm, and 6.3mm singled-ended connections. It also comes with a USB-C to dual 3.5mm adapter for broad compatibility with desktop PCs, laptops, game consoles, DACs, amplifiers, and mobile devices.