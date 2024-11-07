CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

Sinister SteelFox Malware Uses A Sly Trick To Take Over Your Windows PC

by Alan VelascoThursday, November 07, 2024, 02:00 PM EDT
steelfox malware hero
Security researchers at Kaspersky have discovered malware, dubbed SteelFox, which has been spreading “via forums posts, torrent trackers and blogs” since February of last year. It’s a potent piece of malicious software that attackers can use to extract a whole host of data from a victim’s computer, and can even enable the mining of cryptocurrency.

SteelFox spreads by masquerading as a cracking application, which is used to unlock access to software that normally needs to be paid for. This malware is able to spread by delivering on the promise of pirated software users are looking for, meaning it gets recommended to other pirates. However, unbeknownst to these users, it also gets to work stealing their data and bogging down their system.

steelfox malware body

Software pirates unlucky enough to run across SteelFox are in for a rough time. It targets browser data such as saved credit card information, search history, and cookies. Additionally, it looks for network information, drive names and types, currently running processes, installed software including antivirus solutions, and remote desktop (RDP) information. All while system resources are syphoned off for some cryptocurrency mining.

While this is a powerful set of tools for attackers, SteelFox is easy enough to avoid for the vast majority of users by simply not visiting the corners of the internet where pirated software is distributed. A much better option is to search for viable open source alternatives, checking websites like Humble Bundle that offer savings on software, or looking for discounts that might be available such as a student discount.

The old adage “there’s no such thing as a free lunch” is applicable here, as users looking to bypass paying for software can potentially pay a heavy price.
Tags:  Malware, security, Windows, Piracy, cybersecurity
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment