Steam Winter Sale 2020 Kicks Off WIth Big Game Discounts Of Up To 75%





While Epic Games is giving away 15 free games , Steam is having their annual Steam Winter Sale, where you can get a load of games at a decent discount. Should you get some extra Christmas (or Hanukkah) cash and you want to spend it, we have compiled some of the great gaming deals you can grab now through January 5th at 10 am PT.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection





Grand Theft Auto V





Though GTA:V is over five years old at this point, it still stands up as a fun game. You can enjoy the main storyline or complete heists with your friends around the Los Santos and Blain County area. If you have not played GTA yet, it is all the shooting, driving, flying, and more you never knew you wanted in a game. You can grab it for $14.99 (50% off) and become a criminal of the ages.

DOOM: Eternal





Subnautica





After playing DOOM: Eternal, you may need a game to unwind with, and diving to the ocean floor is pretty calming. Subnautica is both an incredible and beautiful underwater survival game where you need to build and craft to survive on the alien planet. It has won several awards and looks just downright fun. You can dive in right now at $14.99 (40% off) and follow the stellar underwater adventure.

Arma 3

Though Arma III is another older game, it still stands up, especially when you play it with friends. Bohemia Interactive says you can “Experience true combat gameplay in a massive military sandbox.” Since it is a sandbox, you can either play through the campaign or player-created content, which can be an absolute blast. Moreover, there are many mods and maps that can be downloaded through the Steam Workshop, which enhances the experience further. You can go to war for just $7.49 (75% off) and enjoy all the scenarios you can dream up.

