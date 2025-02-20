CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon's Former VP Of Prime Gaming Details Losing War With Steam

by Alan VelascoThursday, February 20, 2025, 02:44 PM EDT
amazon versus steam hero
Steam currently stands as king of the hill when it comes to PC game distribution, with Valve’s storefront operating as the default choice for almost everyone looking to play games on their computer. Many companies have tried to dethrone Steam, only to fall to the wayside. Ethan Evans, former VP of Prime Gaming at Amazo,n is sharing how the Silicon Valley giant attempted to take Valve down in a post on LinkedIn.

Amazon’s attempts to create a viable Steam competitor stretch over 15 years, with the first maneuver being the acquisition of a small storefront called Reflexive Entertainment. Amazon hoped it could compete by just scaling it up, but was unable to gain any traction. Years later Amazon would go on to acquire Twitch, and assumed it would be able to leverage the popular streaming service to generate game sales as well. Again, no luck. It’s latest effort in the gaming space is the Luna game streaming service, which has also failed to become the juggernaut Amazon is hoping for.

amazon versus steam body

Evans says that Amazon’s biggest “mistake was that we underestimated what made consumers use Steam”, which is a high quality, easy to use app that provides everything PC gamers need. Moreover, the company went into this battle believing that its size would be enough to bring in developers, publishers and gamers, all without providing an experience that was better than what Valve was offering with Steam.

This revelation shouldn’t be all that surprising -- Amazon isn’t a gaming first company. So it was always going to be difficult for it to compete with Valve, which cut its teeth as a game developer. What is surprising is that Amazon didn’t attempt some kind of acquisition of Valve earlier on, which would’ve gotten the company what it was looking for. Thankfully, we’re in a timeline where Steam is a reliable way for PC gamers to buy their games.
Tags:  Gaming, Amazon, STEAM, Valve, (NASDAQ:AMZN), pc-gaming
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment