Steam Machine Companion Cube Lives On As DIY 3D-Printed Project
A user by the name Jaron posted a DIY Companion Cube project on Printables, which hosts user made models for 3D printers and instructions. Jaron provided an in-depth set of instructions, including a complete list of parts and tools needed to make the case. There’s even videos detailing the assembly process, making this an approachable project for anyone who has the right 3D printer regardless of how experienced they might be.
The description mentions that it’s possible to complete this DIY project with a single extruder 3D printer, so long as you can manually swap between filaments when tackling separate layers. For a more polished look on the back panel, a “slicer with multi color support for single extruder printers like OrcaSlicer” is recommended.
It’s important to note that Jaron hasn’t conducted any thermal testing with the Companion Cube installed on the Steam Machine. Although he mentions that none of the device’s fans are blocked and that the vent on the front panel might actually provide some extra airflow. However, he can’t guarantee that there won’t be any thermal issues, so if you embark on this project be sure to keep an eye on temperatures once its installed.
It’s great to see fans create and share these DIY projects, especially after the official Companion Cube flamed out. Jaron also made sure to not use any official assets from the game, so it shouldn’t run afoul of Valve.