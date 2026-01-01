Start 2026 With A New RTX 50 Gaming Laptop For Up To $500 Off





If you're not feeling the whole 'New year, new me' thing, then how about, 'New year, new laptop' instead? It's an opportune time to buy a new gaming laptop because (A) the future is murky with RAM and storage prices trending in the wrong direction, and (B) there are a bunch of models with GeForce RTX 50 series firepower that are on sale right now.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 With G-SYNC Is $500 Off

ASUS ROG Strix G16 With G-SYNC Is $500 Off

ASUS ROG Strix G16 pictured above—it's on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy ($500 off). It features a 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX Dragon Range processor (16C/32G, up to 5.3GHz, 64MB L3 cache) and a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU.





That's a potent combination, and it's bolstered by 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). Other features include NVIDIA Advanced Optimus tech with MUX switch, an RGB Aura light bar, Dolby Atmos support, and tool-less access to the RAM, SSD, and fans.

Score An HP Omen Omen Laptop With A GeForce RTX 5060 For $450 Off









HP Omen gaming laptop that's on sale for $1,129.99 at Best Buy (save $450). This one sports the same Ryzen 9 8940HX, paired with a more modest GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. If you're looking to spend a bit less and are willing to exchange some GPU grunt for a lower price, then check out thisthat's on sale for. This one sports the same Ryzen 9 8940HX, paired with a more modest GeForce RTX 5060 GPU.





It also has a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD like the ASUS system above, but double the RAM at 32GB (DDR5-5200). And as for the display, it's a 16-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Overall, it's a decent setup for the money.





