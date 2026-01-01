CATEGORIES
Start 2026 With A New RTX 50 Gaming Laptop For Up To $500 Off

by Paul LillyThursday, January 01, 2026, 10:54 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptops.
If you're not feeling the whole 'New year, new me' thing, then how about, 'New year, new laptop' instead? It's an opportune time to buy a new gaming laptop because (A) the future is murky with RAM and storage prices trending in the wrong direction, and (B) there are a bunch of models with GeForce RTX 50 series firepower that are on sale right now.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 With G-SYNC Is $500 Off

One of those models is the ASUS ROG Strix G16 pictured above—it's on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy ($500 off). It features a 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX Dragon Range processor (16C/32G, up to 5.3GHz, 64MB L3 cache) and a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU.

That's a potent combination, and it's bolstered by 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). Other features include NVIDIA Advanced Optimus tech with MUX switch, an RGB Aura light bar, Dolby Atmos support, and tool-less access to the RAM, SSD, and fans.

Score An HP Omen Omen Laptop With A GeForce RTX 5060 For $450 Off

Rear angled view of an HP Omen gaming laptop.

If you're looking to spend a bit less and are willing to exchange some GPU grunt for a lower price, then check out this HP Omen gaming laptop that's on sale for $1,129.99 at Best Buy (save $450). This one sports the same Ryzen 9 8940HX, paired with a more modest GeForce RTX 5060 GPU.

It also has a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD like the ASUS system above, but double the RAM at 32GB (DDR5-5200). And as for the display, it's a 16-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Overall, it's a decent setup for the money.

