Start 2026 With A New RTX 50 Gaming Laptop For Up To $500 Off

If you're not feeling the whole 'New year, new me' thing, then how about, 'New year, new laptop' instead? It's an opportune time to buy a new gaming laptop because (A) the future is murky with RAM and storage prices trending in the wrong direction, and (B) there are a bunch of models with GeForce RTX 50 series firepower that are on sale right now.
ASUS ROG Strix G16 With G-SYNC Is $500 Off
One of those models is the ASUS ROG Strix G16
pictured above—it's on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)
. It features a 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX Dragon Range processor (16C/32G, up to 5.3GHz, 64MB L3 cache) and a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU.
That's a potent combination, and it's bolstered by 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). Other features include NVIDIA Advanced Optimus tech with MUX switch, an RGB Aura light bar, Dolby Atmos support, and tool-less access to the RAM, SSD, and fans.
Score An HP Omen Omen Laptop With A GeForce RTX 5060 For $450 Off
If you're looking to spend a bit less and are willing to exchange some GPU grunt for a lower price, then check out this HP Omen gaming laptop
that's on sale for $1,129.99 at Best Buy (save $450)
. This one sports the same Ryzen 9 8940HX, paired with a more modest GeForce RTX 5060 GPU.
It also has a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD like the ASUS system above, but double the RAM at 32GB (DDR5-5200). And as for the display, it's a 16-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Overall, it's a decent setup for the money.
Here are some RTX 50 gaming laptop deals...
- 14-Inch Razer Blade 14 (Ryzen Ai 9 365, RTX 5060, 16GB/1TB): $1,799.99 (save $500)
- 14-Inch HP Omen Transcend (Core Ultra 9 285H, RTX 5070, 32GB/1TB): $1,649.99 (save $390)
- 16-Inch Acer Predator Helios Neo OLED (Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB/1TB): $1,599.99 (save $300)
- 16-Inch Alienware 16X Aurora (Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5060, 32GB/1TB): $1,459.99 (save $340)
- 16-Inch Lenovo Legion Pro (Ryzen 9 8945HX, RTX 5060, 16GB/1TB): $1,199.99 (save $460)