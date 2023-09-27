Starfield DLSS 3 Mod Creator Fires Back At Pirates For Cracking DRM Paywall

DLSS 3 modder PureDark has issued a response to pirates who cracked his DLSS 3 DRM paywall, enabling users to use PureDark’s frame generation mod for free in Starfield . The modder states that in the future, his mod will feature “hidden mines” that will make his mods buggy if the DRM is broken, making it much more difficult for pirates to use his mods.

The controversy escalated when hackers broke his DRM protection just a few days after his Starfield DLSS mods went live. After many members of the gaming community praised pirates for hacking his DRM, PureDark personally responded to these attacks, asking if people were against the idea of an honest man making a living with his programming skills. He also stated that most of his subscribers were happy with his mods and that they considered his $5 monthly subscription a good deal.





STARFIELD DLSS 3 FG Mod by PureDark Has Been CRACKED Already



Paid mods get what deserved for having DRM implemented 🖕 pic.twitter.com/ex8tfUgIFa — PC_Focus 🔴 (@PC_Focus_) September 3, 2023

In an effort to fight these DRM attacks, PureDark stated that he would make his DRM mods much harder to crack in the future, saying “So from now on I will place hidden mines in all my mods to make it harder for these people. They might be able to find and bypass some of them, but they will never know if they have found all of them. The cracked mods will sometimes work, sometimes fail, sometimes work but [be] very wonky, sometimes even crash and they won't even know if it's a bug or just them using the cracked version, and they will never have the support I've been always providing to my subscribers."













However, after he made that statement, he responded to one of the members in his Discord server saying that he regretted some of the moves that he had made, stating that he shouldn't have been so distracted with piracy because it is impossible to win against pirates. In the future PureDark says he'll focus on making more mods instead.

