What Issues The Next Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch Will And Won't Fix On PC





Electronic Arts made it very clear before Star Wars Jedi: Survivor even released that there would be multiple game patches over the course of several weeks, the first of which dropped on launch day across all platforms. Starting today, EA plans to push out its fourth patch, which will deploy first to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As for players on PC, the fourth patch will "deploy as soon as possible this week" with a handful of fixes specific to the platform.





One of those fixes is a tweak to occlusion behavior for ray tracing, which EA says will reduce idle time stalls. The fourth patch will also update streaming budgets to help alleviate traversal hitching, it will introduce unspecified performance improvements for some visual effects, and it will update data handling when toggling ray tracing to improve rasterized performance.





All of those are PC-only fixes, though EA says the same performance improvements for some visual effects will roll out to console too, just not with this specific patch. However, there is a fix that only applies to PS5 players—the patch addresses an HDR value mismatch that causes HDR setups to display incorrectly, EA says.







These aren't the only fixes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor . The latest patch will also address the following in issues on all platforms (PC and console)...