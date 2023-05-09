What Issues The Next Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch Will And Won't Fix On PC
Electronic Arts made it very clear before Star Wars Jedi: Survivor even released that there would be multiple game patches over the course of several weeks, the first of which dropped on launch day across all platforms. Starting today, EA plans to push out its fourth patch, which will deploy first to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As for players on PC, the fourth patch will "deploy as soon as possible this week" with a handful of fixes specific to the platform.
One of those fixes is a tweak to occlusion behavior for ray tracing, which EA says will reduce idle time stalls. The fourth patch will also update streaming budgets to help alleviate traversal hitching, it will introduce unspecified performance improvements for some visual effects, and it will update data handling when toggling ray tracing to improve rasterized performance.
All of those are PC-only fixes, though EA says the same performance improvements for some visual effects will roll out to console too, just not with this specific patch. However, there is a fix that only applies to PS5 players—the patch addresses an HDR value mismatch that causes HDR setups to display incorrectly, EA says.
These aren't the only fixes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The latest patch will also address the following in issues on all platforms (PC and console)...
- Fixed various save state errors.
- Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.
- Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.
- Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.
- Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.
- Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.
- Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.
- Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.
- Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.
- Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.
- Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.
- Improved text scrolling.
- Minor text translation fixes.
- Various crash fixes.
These patches have gone a long way towards improving the overall experience, which thus far has earned the title a 'Mixed' user review rating on Steam. That's an improvement from the 'Mostly Negative' rating during the game's first week. However, complaints are still coming in—looking at the most recent user reviews, one player stated the game is "riddled with performance issues and random crashes," which appear to be the most common criticisms at the moment.
"The game itself is amazing. The story so far has been rich and intriguing and the gameplay feels like a direct improvement in just about every way over Fallen Order. However, I cannot in good faith recommend this game to anyone until performance is drastically improved. Stuttering and drops in visual quality are the norm, and crashes are a common occurrence, rarely occurring more than an hour apart." another person wrote.
The good news is that more relief on the PC platform is coming. EA outlined a few known issues that developer Respawn Entertainment is scrambling to fix. Specific to the PC, EA states work is being down to improve performance on newer Core i9 and Core i7 CPUs that have efficiency cores (which means Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake and 12th Gen Alder Lake chips).
Additionally, EA is promising the following fixes...
- (PC only) General performance improvements to improve both CPU and GPU utilization while reducing idle time, both with and without raytracing.
- (PC only) Improving some hitching which can be attributed to streaming ray tracing data, assets, and a gap in our prebuilt shaders.
- Various bug fixes.
- And more!
While you wait for more fixes, be sure you're running the latest GPU drivers for whatever graphics card you're running. AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA have all release driver updates that contain optimizations for the game.