Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Heads To PS4 And Xbox One, EA Promises Major PC Improvements

by Alan VelascoWednesday, August 07, 2024, 01:12 PM EDT
In a surprising move, EA will be bringing Star Wars: Jedi Survivor to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The company is also going to be releasing an update for the PC version of the game, which it says “will bring enhancements to the game’s technical performance, controls and more, plus a variety of quality-of-life improvements.” The game originally released in 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor has been in rough shape on PC since it launched, garnering mixed reviews on Steam. The game fared much better on consoles, earning a solid 85 score on metacritic. However, even the console version wasn’t problem free, with several complaints from gamers regarding performance issues they were experiencing.

With this rather questionable history as it relates to optimization on several different platforms, it will be interesting to see how well this game ends up running on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. EA will definitely need to cut down on the visual fidelity that earned the game so much praise, but hopefully the developers are at least able to get a stable framerate.

Even with the difficulties of bringing Star Wars: Jedi Survivor to last gen consoles, it makes sense for EA to take this direction. The install base of the PlayStation 4 alone is well north of 100 million, making for a large market that would be interested in playing something new on their aging consoles.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is slated for release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 17 with an MSRP of $49.99. Meanwhile, EA says the PC version will be getting its update “in the coming weeks.”
