Star Wars Jedi Director Forms Giant Skull Game Studio, Teases AAA Adventure Games
Game director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Stig Asmussen, has announced the start of a new game studio called Giant Skull. Asmussen, who left Respawn and EA last year, also reported that the company is already hard at work developing a new AAA narrative-driven single player third-person action-adventure game.
Asmussen remarked in an interview that he was “very happy at Respawn,” but he was presented with the opportunity to start up his own studio and it was “incredibly enticing.” Giant Skull is based in Los Angeles, and currently employs about 30 people. A good portion of the employees are veterans of Star Wars Jedi and Fortnite. Asmussen added that where the employees work will be completely up to them, opening up the possibility for people to work for Giant Skull from anywhere in the world.
“The Giant Skull studio culture is founded on creativity and curiosity. We have assembled a talented team renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat, and exhilarating traversal, and our goal is to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come,” remarked Asmussen.
In his interview with IGN, Asmussen was asked if gamers should expect the studio’s first game to be an original IP. Asmussen replied, “I wouldn’t rule anything out. We have a very clear vision on the type of game that we’re going to make, and that’s playing to the strengths of myself… single-player focused third-person action-adventure, gameplay driven that’s seamlessly integrated into a compelling narrative.”
Giant Skull’s website appears to be very simplistic at first glance. However, upon further inspection, people have discovered that clicking on the square brackets in the upper-right corner of the homepage will open a console prompt. Of course, gamers have already been trying to see what commands will illicit a response with. A few that have been noted on Reddit include “Culture,” which delivers the response “AUTONOMY_MOMENTUM_CURIOUS_RESPECT.” Another is “Concept,” which delivers a poem that emphasizes the studio’s stated values.
The news of Giant Skull's formation gives a sliver of hope for all those who have fallen prey to the mass layoffs from other video game companies recently. Asmussen’s former employer, EA, recently announced it was laying off a significant amount of its workers.