Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Brings An Epic Clash Of The Titans
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals is bringing the power of the gods to the highly popular battle royale game. However, before gamers can wield the power of the thunder god Zeus, Epic Games has to fix an issue the company ran into during maintenance.
Fortnite fans will soon be ecstatic to possess the power of the gods, such as being able to unleash the power of Zeus’ mighty Thunderbolt. If lightning is not the weapon of choice, players will also be able to choose from several other new weapons during the event. Those include Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun, Hade’ Harbinger SMG, Artemis’ Huntress DMR, and the Warforged Assault Rifle.
The new season and chapter of Fortnite will take gamers to some new and exciting and legendary locations. The first is none other than the home of Zeus, Mount Olympus. Gamers will also be able to battle it out for supremacy at the entrance to the Underworld, Grim Gate, where the three-headed guard dog Cerberus awaits them. From there, players will be privy to epic fights in the home of Hades, in The Underworld. Last, but not least, fighters will be able to fine tune their newly acquired god-like capabilities in the Brawler’s Battleground.
While Fortnite gamers were hoping to jump into the new chapter this morning, they were quickly disappointed. Epic Games ran into an unexpected issue during maintenance, and had to extend the downtime to at least 8 additional hours. Epic apologized for the delay on X/Twitter, remarking, “ We apologize for making everyone wait longer than usual to drop into Chapter 5 Season 2 of Battle Royale. The team is working through this as quickly as possible, and we’ll provide another update when we have more info.”
Epic Games also released new information in regard to Chapter 5 Season 2 Ranked play. Once the new chapter finally launches, ranked play will begin with rank, among other factors, being an eligibility requirement for Epic-hosted tournaments. Tournaments will include cosmetic prizes like FNCS Community Cups and cash-prized tournaments, such as the Console Cash Cup. Everyone’s rank will be reset in Chapter 5 Season 2 to provide a clean slate for all players.
So, get ready to grab those thunderbolts this weekend, and unleash the power of the gods on all who oppose you, in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2!