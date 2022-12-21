27 Year Old Star Wars: Dark Forces Gets A Modern PC Port With 4K And Gamepad Support

Despite being largely overlooked by modern Star Wars fans—after all, in the wake of the Disney acquisition, it's no longer accepted as canon—Dark Forces is one of the best Star Wars video games , and arguably the very best. It's classic Star Wars at its strongest. Instead of interpersonal drama and flashy lightsaber battles , it's grungy sci-fi action as Kyle blasts his way through 14 long levels set in familiar locales like Nar Shaddaa, Coruscant, and the inside of a Star Destroyer.





The original game is still awesome, but hard to play in 2022.















Thanks to the Force Engine, fans new and old can play (or re-play) Dark Forces with full mouse look support, an "always run" toggle, and of course, high-resolution and perspective-correct rendering. Actually, the app supports both modern hardware rendering as well as software mode if you prefer the chunky pixel look. You can choose to play in scaled 4:3 aspect ratio as the game was intended to be played, or open things up for widescreen. You can also rebind all of your controls, and Xinput gamepads are supported, too.





Widescreen support and mouse control make the game a lot easier to settle into.

