Star Wars And Microsoft Team Up To Give Away Awesome Mandalorian-Themed Xbox Bundles

by Tim SweezyThursday, March 02, 2023, 01:25 PM EDT
In a galaxy not so far away, Xbox and Lucasfilm have launched an iconic giveaway of goodies coinciding with The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere. One lucky winner will receive a treasure trove of prizes, including a Mandalorian-themed Xbox Series X and Series S, a Grogu controller, and a hoodie.

For the fans of the highly-popular Mandalorian series, the start of Season 3 has been greatly anticipated. As Din Djarinr reunites with Grogu and the New Republic continues its struggle to influence the galaxy away from its dark past, enthusiastic fans will be sitting on the edge of their seats to see what transpires during the new season. Fans of the show have one more thing to be excited about, as galactic superpowers Microsoft and Lucasfilm have joined forces and are providing an epic opportunity to win some incredible loot.

For anyone wanting to enter the contest, this is the way... Simply head on over to the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet the post above.

While the blog post on Xbox Wire (image of prizes shown below) states that the winnings also include a fully operational gaming station, it seems it has since been removed, as it is absent from the contest rules page. The Pram XL was said to have massaging cushions, cupholders, LED lights, and holders for your controllers and headphones. Perhaps that giveaway is happening in another galaxy far, far, away.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming now on Disney+, where all three seasons of the hit Star Wars inspired show can be viewed. The show's star-studded cast includes Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The contest is open to fans globally and will run from March 1 through May 11, 2023. The total approximate retail value of the prize package is $853. No purchase is necessary, however, participants need to make sure they are at least 18 years old and reside in a region that supports Xbox Live. Complete contest rules can be found here.
